Marquee Matchup: Steelers at Ravens

Nov 28, 2013 at 04:00 AM

K Shaun Suisham vs. K Justin Tucker
If recent history is any indication, tonight's game between the Ravens and Steelers will more than likely come down to the wire. With eight of the last nine matchups decided by exactly a field goal, a missed opportunity for three points could be the deciding factor in not only the game, but each team's playoff aspirations.

OT Marcus Gilbert vs. LB Terrell Suggs**
In the past three contests, Steelers' opponents have struggled with putting pressure on Ben Roethlisberger. A key cog in that trend continuing is whether or not Gilbert is able to minimize Suggs' presence in Pittsburgh's backfield and allow ample time for Roethlisberger to orchestrate the Steelers' passing attack.

Pittsburgh's Defensive Line vs. Baltimore's Run Game
With Steve McLendon out for tonight's game, a rotation of players will be used to fill McLendon's role. Regardless of who is playing, they know stopping the run starts up front. Baltimore is looking to find a way to energize Ray Rice and its rushing attack, while the Steelers' defense looks to a number of players to stop the Ravens on the ground. The side that reverses field on its current trend may give their team the best opportunity to walk out with a Thanksgiving Night victory.

