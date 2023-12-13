Making the holidays happy for many

Acrisure Stadium was aglow with the holiday spirit when the Steelers hosted their fifth annual Huddle for the Holidays, teaming up with Convoy of Hope for the event that spreads love and joy at a magical time of year.

Excitement was in the air as everyone enjoyed the unique, one-of-a-kind outreach that provides necessities and the simple pleasures in life for kids and families from local organizations, including Amachi Pittsburgh, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Best of the Batch Foundation, Center of Life, Gwen's Girls, Healthy Start, Jasmine Nyree Center, Jeremiah's Place, LaRosa, Latino Community Center, Youth Opportunity Development Association and HOPE for Tomorrow.

"There are so many stresses on our families right now, so anything we can do, or our partners can to support us in trying to alleviate some of that and bring some joy is a tremendous help," said Jada Shirriel, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Start, Inc. "Like most parents, we put our children first and not being able to provide for them can be a source of stress and strain and disappointment. Really just being able to bring smiles to their faces and make sure they can create happy holiday memories for their families.

"It's really important. It's very helpful. It's not something we necessarily expect, but we are grateful for it. When we think about the reciprocal relationships, knowing that the Steelers are like any professional sports team that has a community of fans and them being able to give back, is very meaningful to them, and the families and organizations that benefit from it, it's a great help."

Current and former Steelers players were lending a hand at an array of different stations, with wide eyed kids stunned to see them up close and personal.

"This is very important to be out here tonight," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who also had members of The Heyward House on hand volunteering. "It's about serving our community. There are so many different kids that need our help. It's special for them to be here. It's about these kids and our community.

"We work with so many of the kids from the schools that are here, it's great to see agencies like Gwen's Girls and Amachi here. These are the kids that are doing so much good, but just need a little help. We are lucky to be a part of it."

The event, which was started by former Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, is an opportunity for everyone in the Steelers organization to come together as one to give back.

"It's our biggest holiday event," said Blayre Holmes-Davis, the Steelers Director of Community Relations. "It's great to be able to give back. Just to be able to support so many families over the five years we have done this. Always giving credit to Vance McDonald who started this. And it's great to see our players still coming to it and showing their support. We have our organization here volunteering with their families. It's a great feeling to give back.

"There are things we might take for granted that are special for them. They get to see the players, then they leave with a coat, shoes, socks, a new haircut or style. Those are things that a lot of people take for granted but should be accessible for kids and we want to make sure we meet the need. And we have such great partners working with us like UPMC and American Heart Association providing health care resources, which is really important."

There was something for everyone, from kids to adults, that included necessities and a little pampering as well.

In addition to the fun activities like arts & crafts, a photo booth and toy and book giveaways, and everyone was provided shoes, socks, scarves as well as winter coats, which were sponsored by RSM US LLP, who once again partnered with the team for the event.

"When we look at the Steelers and how they align with what we do and giving back to communities, there is so much alignment there it is terrific," said Larry Keyler,

Managing Partner of RSM's Pittsburgh office. "We're here because we believe in giving back to the communities we serve and we are here with the Steelers for the same reason.

"When I see the children come up and think about what we are doing for them, it's a gift we believe in and we know they appreciate it and deserve it."

There were also health care resources provided and haircuts and manicures were provided for all.

"This has become an event that our staff and our girls and families look forward to," said Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls. "It definitely helps us to kick off the holiday season. It's before Christmas, it's before our Christmas party at our organization. It gets everybody into the festive spirit.

"Also, understanding the blessing of being able to participate. For most of them here, it's something they never experienced before. To be invited to this, and to be around a space that is part of one of our professional sports teams, specifically the Steelers, means a lot. To see all the different activities, the other organizations and kids, it's a reminder of what the holidays should be about. It's not always receiving something, but the spirit of the Steelers opening their facility and having this as an opportunity for families who may not have the means to get everything they want for Christmas.

"Having things like the barbers there, other services, to do the personal touch things for the kids and their families that they may not have the extra money to do. They are excited and grateful for the opportunity to experience something they otherwise wouldn't have the access to."

It wouldn't have been a holiday party without Santa on hand and the little ones even had a station where they could write letters that were to be delivered straight to the North Pole.

"It's so important for us to be out here, supporting the community, coming out and helping people," said rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. "I am happy to be a part of it. This is everything. You want to see the smiles. The fact that we can do this, it's perfect."

For many of the kids, it was the first time being able to visit the stadium and to see the players in person brought smiles and excitement they will remember for a lifetime.

"This is very cool. This is my first time being at such a big event, one held at a stadium like this," said receiver Allen Robinson II. "You see people getting haircuts, giving out toys, hats, scarves, shoes. It's a really cool event.

"Once you get around the holidays, being able to give back and see the smiles on the kid's faces, that is what makes Christmastime special."

Before the evening was over, all of the families, which included a total of 500 people, were provided with groceries and other necessities to help them get through tough times when the needs are great.