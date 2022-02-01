Making history with a Super Bowl win

Feb 01, 2022 at 06:01 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl on this day in Steelers' history.

February 1, 2009
Super Bowl XLIII
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Florida
Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

It took last second heroics in both halves of Super Bowl XLIII for the Steelers to make history and become the first NFL franchise to win six Super Bowl championships.

The Steelers were holding on to a 10-7 lead near the end of the first half when the Cardinals Karlos Dansby intercepted a tipped Ben Roethlisberger pass at the Steelers 33-yard line. Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner moved his team into scoring position with completions to Tim Hightower, Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

With the ball at the one-yard line and just 18 seconds to play in the half, the Cardinals were anticipating Lawrence Timmons and James Harrison blitzing, but Harrison gambled and dropped back in coverage and intercepted Warner's pass at the goal line.

What happened after that, nobody could ever have expected. Harrison headed up the sideline, following his blockers and evaded would-be blockers for a 100-yard touchdown return and 17-7 Steelers lead going into the half.

"I got the pick," said Harrison after the game. "You know we had them matched up and it was kind of like, give it time, and I slid over to the right and he threw it right to my hands, and I took off. I was just trying to get to the other side and score seven. It was about my teammates helping me get to the other end. Will and determination to try and do what you need to do and help the team win the game.

"It was very tiring, but it was all worth it. I was just thinking that I had to do whatever I could to get to the other end zone and get seven. I just wanted to help my team win, that was it. That was all I was thinking about."

The Steelers added a third quarter field goal for a 20-7 lead, but the Cardinals mounted a major fourth quarter comeback. Warner connected with Fitzgerald for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the Cardinals within a score at 20-14.

Things continued to go in the Cardinals favor when they pinned the Steelers back at their own one-yard line. On third down, center Justin Hartwig was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety to close the gap to 20-16.

The Cardinals got the ball right back and scored in just seconds when Fitzgerald caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Warner, taking their first lead of the game, 23-20.

The odds were stacked against them, but the Steelers weren't going to be denied. With just 2:30 remaining on the clock Roethlisberger took control, completing four passes for 78 yards, including a 40-yarder to Santonio Holmes, to give the Steelers the ball at the six-yard line. With time ticking away, Roethlisberger found Holmes in the corner of the end zone where he remarkably managed to keep both feet in bounds for the 27-23 lead.

"I said to (Ben) that I wanted to be the guy that made the plays for this team," said Holmes postgame. "I wanted to continue to be great and great players step up in big time games and make great plays."

The Cardinals had one final gasp at pulling out the win, but when linebacker LaMarr Woodley sacked Warner, forcing a fumble that Brett Keisel recovered, history was made.

2009 Super Bowl XLIII - Steelers vs. Cardinals

09_SBXLIII_Fans1
1 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Fans2
2 / 100
09_SBXLIII_WardPreGame
3 / 100
09_SBXLIII_NFLNetwork
4 / 100
09_SBXLIII_ParkerHolmesWash
5 / 100
09_SBXLIII_PirateShip
6 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Ben01
7 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Ben02
8 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense01
9 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Harrison01
10 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes01
11 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Polamalu01
12 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Farrior01
13 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense02
14 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Russell01
15 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Russell02
16 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Ben03
17 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Parker01
18 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Parker02
19 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes02
20 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Offense01
21 / 100
09_SBXLIII_WRs01
22 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes03
23 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense03
24 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense05
25 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Harrison02
26 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Harrison03
27 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Harrison04
28 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Springsteen01
29 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Springsteen02
30 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Clark01
31 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Timmons01
32 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Ben04
33 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Parker03
34 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense06
35 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Defense07
36 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Polamalu02
37 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes04
38 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes05
39 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Holmes06
40 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Celebrate01
41 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Celebrate02
42 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Celebrate03
43 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Celebrate04
44 / 100
09_SBXLIII_Celebrate05
45 / 100
08_SB_Arians_Tomlin
46 / 100
08_SB_Berger_Reed
47 / 100
08_SB_CArter_McFadden_Madison_Townsend_Suites
48 / 100
08_SB_Celebration
49 / 100
08_SB_DianeLowe
50 / 100
08_SB_DMR
51 / 100
08_SB_Fan
52 / 100
08_SB_Fans
53 / 100
08_SB_Farrior_Foote
54 / 100
08_SB_Farrior_Reed_Roethlisberger_Ward
55 / 100
08_SB_Farrior_Roethlisberger
56 / 100
08_SB_Field_Overview2
57 / 100
08_SB_Field_Overview
58 / 100
08_SB_Foote
59 / 100
08_SB_Foote_Polamalu
60 / 100
08_SB_GatoradeBath_Tomlin
61 / 100
08_SB_harrisonJ2
62 / 100
08_SB_Hartwig
63 / 100
08_SB_HarrisonJ
64 / 100
08_SB_Holmes2
65 / 100
08_SB_HarrisonJ_Tomlin
66 / 100
08_SB_Holmes3
67 / 100
08_SB_MO_Devon
68 / 100
08_SB_holmes
69 / 100
08_SB_HolmesTD
70 / 100
08_SB_Moore
71 / 100
08_SB_NationalAnthem
72 / 100
08_SB_OLine_Suites
73 / 100
08_SB_Parker
74 / 100
08_SB_Parker_Roethlisberger
75 / 100
08_SB_ReedKickOff
76 / 100
08_SB_Roethlisberger
77 / 100
08_SB_Russell_Spaeth
78 / 100
08_SB_Stapleton
79 / 100
08_SB_Timmons_townsend
80 / 100
08_SB_Tomlin_1
81 / 100
08_SB_Tomlin_Team
82 / 100
08_SB_Townsend
83 / 100
08_SB_Trainers
84 / 100
08_SB_Ward
85 / 100
08_SB_Ward_Bettis
86 / 100
08_SBdh_Aaron_Equipment
87 / 100
08_SBdh_Bailey2
88 / 100
08_SB_Ward_Tomlin
89 / 100
08_SBdh_Bailey
90 / 100
08_SBdh_Band
91 / 100
08_SBdh_BatchFamily
92 / 100
08_SBdh_Berger
93 / 100
08_SBdh_Bettis
94 / 100
08_SBdh_Carter
95 / 100
08_SBdh_Clark
96 / 100
08_SBdh_Clark_FArrior
97 / 100
08_SBdh_clark_Polamalu
98 / 100
08_SBdh_Clarks_instands
99 / 100
08_SBdh_Colon
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

February 1, 1972
Running back Franco Harris selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

Franco Harris will forever be remembered for the greatest play not just in Steelers' history, but one recognized by many as the greatest play ever in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception."

"It's still as exciting," said Harris. "If you look at the season we had in 1972, after the first 40 years of the franchise, and then to have the incredible season, the team's first playoff win and to win that first one in dramatic fashion really started to change a lot of things. What really made it special and big was the decade that was to come and the importance of the play, setting the tone for winning. We proved that no matter how dire the situation that we can win. All of the things that followed made that play so big and important to Steelers' history."

That play was just the start of Harris' greatness as well. Harris, the Steelers first-round draft selection in 1972 out of Penn State and the 13th pick overall, finished his rookie year with 1,055 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.  

Harris, a member of four Super Bowl championship teams, carried the load for the team for 12 seasons, bringing his powerful style to the ground game, and also playing a key role in the passing game. He is the team's all-time leading rusher with 11,950 yards and leads with 91 rushing touchdowns. He had eight 1,000-yard seasons and rushed for at least 100 yards in 47 games. Harris added 307 receptions for 2,287 yards, and his net yardage of 14,622 yards ranked as third highest when he retired.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - Franco Harris

Take a look at a collection of photos of Franco Harris, In one of 22 galleries featuring all Steelers Hall of Famers.

No Title
1 / 6
No Title
2 / 6
No Title
3 / 6
No Title
4 / 6
No Title
5 / 6
No Title
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Remembering an 'Immaculate' day

The 'Immaculate Reception,' the greatest play in NFL history, happened 49 years ago
news

Two of a kind

T.J. Watt is following in James Harrison's game-wrecking footsteps
news

Buzzer-beating brilliance

Ben Roethlisberger's first 500-yard game outlasted the Packers in 2009
news

#TBT Tomlin arrives in Pittsburgh

A Throwback Thursday remembering the day Coach Mike Tomlin was hired
news

#TBT: The day it all began

A Throwback Thursday to where is all began for the Steelers
news

#TBT Cowher says hello, goodbye

A Throwback Thursday remembering the day Coach Bill Cowher was hired, and retired
news

Cowher on Ben: 'This kid has a lot of upside'

Looks like Bill Cowher was spot on when talking about Ben Roethlisberger on the day he was drafted in 2004
news

A trade that changed it all

Jerome Bettis went from being traded to a Pro Football Hall of Famer

news

Troy's plays were legendary

A look back at the best plays in Troy Polamalu's career

news

Preserving Bill Nunn's legacy

The Steelers have partnered with the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture to host a panel discussion showcasing the legacy of Bill Nunn

news

Miller knew it was his time

The best tight end in Steelers history called it quits on this day in 2016

Advertising