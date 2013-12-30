Lucky Steelers fan wins Ford truck

Steelers' fan Anthony Phillips of Pittsburgh was in the market for a new truck when he got an unexpected phone call.

"I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me," said Phillips.

They weren't. The call was as legit as can be, informing Phillips that he was the winner of a black 2013 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew, completely wrapped in Steelers colors and logos, courtesy of a contest run by the Neighborhood Ford Store and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I was really surprised," said Phillips. "I was actually in the process of looking at trucks trying to find what I wanted. It resolved a lot of things. I was looking trying to decide what I wanted."

Phillips signed up for Ford "Toughest Truck Toughest Team" sweepstakes on the Steelers Facebook page with no thoughts of winning when he did so.

"I signed up figuring there was no chance of me winning with my luck," said Phillips. "I am very excited. It's going to help out a lot, especially needing a four-wheel drive vehicle."

Phillips received the keys to the truck at this past Sunday's Steelers-Browns game at Heinz Field from Joey Thurby, chairman of the Neighborhood Ford Store, and Bob Smythe, Ford operations manager.