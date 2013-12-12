LT job belongs to Beachum

Kelvin Beachum, when healthy, is the Steelers' left tackle.

"I would think he earned the right to be in there right now," offensive coordinator Todd Haley said today. "He played at a pretty high level for us while he was in there against good competition.

"He's earned every right, as much as anybody else has to be in there and playing."

Beachum, a former No. 7d pick in 2012, took over the position for Mike Adams, a former No. 2 pick in 2012, after the Steelers' 34-27 loss to the Vikings on Sept. 29 in London. Adams had started the first four games at left tackle and started there again in last Sunday's 34-28 loss to Miami.

Beachum missed the game against the Dolphins with a knee injury. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and again today.

"(Beachum) has a great mind-set," Haley said. "He carries a chip on his shoulder. I've seen guys like Curtis Martin carry a chip on their shoulder all the way to the Hall of Fame, getting drafted where they got drafted, whatever you can use to motivate yourself.

"(Beachum) is a mentally tough guy who carries a chip on his shoulder. He's been told he's not good enough to do a lot of different things, and yet he tries to prove everybody wrong and has to this point. I just love having him on our side, a great guy to work with."

PRACTICE REPORT:

Did Not Participate: DE Brett Keisel (foot), NT Steve McLendon (ankle), S Troy Polamalu (shoulder).

Limited Participation: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot).

Full Participation: Beachum, WR Jerricho Cotchery (shoulder), G David DeCastro (foot), OT Marcus Gilbert (ankle), DE Ziggy Hood (ankle).