Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Steelers find their running game

"Coach T had said last week, 'I want to take the wrapper off of you and see if we can go Thursday.' I've just been working my tail off to get here," I'm just excited to be back and be with the guys in a different state that I've been for seven weeks. It's been a long time."

Heyward's presence on the defense made a difference when it came to limiting Tennessee's Derrick Henry. Henry had 75 yards on 17 carries, but he didn't take over the game as he is capable of doing.

Tomlin knew he was going to get Heyward back for this game, but he also made sure he continually poked Roberts regarding Henry, knowing Roberts would be a key factor in that, as well. Roberts was asked about stopping Henry by the media, as well.

"I've been up against Derrick many times. I'm not taking that from him. That's kind of poking me," Roberts said. "It's good. Personally, me, that just prepares me for the battle. Look at what he's done. He deserves to get that kind of light. It doesn't make me mad, but it does make want to come into the game and perform well because I feel like I'm the best run-stopper in the game. I feel I've been that way over the years."

Roberts had some big collisions with Henry. Most people leave those collisions feeling like they've been hit by a truck. Not Roberts.

"I'm the truck," he said.

• Diontae Johnson had gone 119 receptions and 655 days without scoring a touchdown. He waited for a very opportune time to break that string, catching the game-winning score in this one.

"I just saw it on Twitter today," Johnson said of that streak. "I was like, 'Really? It's been that long?' But I'm happy I got in the end zone and I'm looking forward to getting in the end zone next week."

It's not as if Johnson hasn't been a touchdown producer in the past. He had 20 touchdowns in his first three seasons before being shut out last season.

• Offensive coordinator Matt Canada called this game from the sideline instead of being upstairs in the booth as he had been in every other game as offensive coordinator.