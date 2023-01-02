Lolley's 10 thoughts: Pickett shows late-game moxie again

"All we can worry about is the Cleveland Browns," Hayward said.

All of that said, they were watching what was going on with those other teams. The Dolphins' game at New England was on at the team hotel before players left for the stadium. And they certainly saw what was going on with the Jets, who lost at Seattle.

"You'd be lying if you said you weren't peeking at it," Pickett said. "But we knew we had a job to do. We all saw what was going on and we were, you know, laser focused when we came in here."

• Tomlin has his critics. But the Steelers have now won six of eight games after starting 2-6. They just don't quit.

And that's coaching.

This is a team with a rookie quarterback, who now has a 6-5 record as a starter. The Steelers have a rookie starting at wide receiver. They have three other second-year starters on offense.

And in this game, Pickett became just the third rookie starting quarterback to win a game at Baltimore. Mitch Trubisky with Chicago and Jake Plummer with the Cardinals are the others.

Even if the cards don't fall the right way for the Steelers next weekend, they've shown they can be a factor in 2023. This is a team that has continued to get better.

That's a direct reflection of the head coach and his staff.

• The Ravens throw a lot of different looks at a quarterback. And their coverage on the back end is very good.

That's one of the things that was so impressive about Pickett in this game. Several of his biggest plays came off script when things broke down.

He hit a 22-yard pass to Freiermuth early on the game-winning drive, scrambling out of the pocket to his left.