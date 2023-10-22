Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Johnson's return impactful for Steelers

"The biggest thing is that we started to possess the ball," said Daniels. "In the first half, we weren't really possessing the ball. Our coaches did a good job in the second half of mixing the run and pass. We had that really long drive where we ended up scoring. That takes seven or eight minutes off the clock, that's big. It was a really good job by the players and coaches."

• As much as the defense was concerned with not allowing Kupp to wreck the game, so was the offense with keeping Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in check.

Donald assisted on four tackles and had two quarterback hits. But there were no splash plays.

"We just had a good plan for him," Daniels said. "Every play, there was two on him. He makes plays with two on him, but we did a good job on him. He's a really good player, but our coaches did a good job."

Pickett certainly appreciated that outcome, even if that did mean other guys got to him at times.

"We had a goal of not letting him wreck the game," Pickett said. "We did a great job of sliding guys and doubling him, getting four hands on him as many times as possible."

• While Stafford was going 0-4 passing in the fourth quarter, Pickett was 7 of 7 for 138 yards.

He just has a knack for turning it on in the fourth quarter of games. It might not always look pretty early, but he's definitely got the "it" factor – much like what former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger used to display.

"Some games, you're not going to start fast," Johnson said. "You're not going to be perfect. All you can do is keep playing in those moments. It came down to those weighty moments and who wanted it most."

Pickett must want it a lot. This was his 18th career start. It was his sixth game-winning drive and the fifth fourth-quarter comeback in those games.

Oh, and the Steelers are now 11-7 when he starts.