Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Browns beat Steelers at own game

• All of that said, this team isn't losing confidence in Pickett, who hasn't topped 130 passing yards in each of the past two games.

"I don't know what it's like to play (quarterback), but I do know what it's like to have ups and downs in this league," said Cole. "This league is tough. There are going to be really good weeks and really bad weeks. The bad weeks are the ones you have to try to pull yourself through. Kenny's got a heck of a future. He's a heck of a football player. He's a heck of a teammate. He'll get through it. We'll get through it. And we'll come out on the other end of it."

Perhaps more importantly, Pickett hasn't lost confidence in himself, something that's easy to do when things aren't going the way you'd like.

"(I'm) always confident in myself," Pickett said. "It's the ultimate team game. We have to come together and figure this thing out."

• The bottom line is that this one hurts because it was a winnable game and the kind of game the Steelers have found a way to get a victory in more often than not.

But they're still 6-4. The revamped defense – particularly at inside linebacker, where they've been hit hard by injury the previous two weeks – did a very good job shutting down a very good rushing attack.

The Browns managed just 3.3 yards per carry in this game. Their running backs had 25 carries for just 68 yards. The Browns were 4 of 17 on third downs. They averaged 3.5 yards per offensive play.

And this is a defense that should get Minkah Fitzpatrick back next week in Cincinnati.