Lloyd on Harrison: 'He is all out'

Does James Harrison fit the bill of what you just described? Lloyd:** "One hundred percent. When you hear people talk about guys who could play in eras. I look at James Harrison and he could play in any era in football. He is a tough guy. What I love about the kid is he backs up what he says. He is prepared, and he understands what it is to be a linebacker. He understands what his role is and he plays it. He is all out. I like that about him. He isn't flamboyant and says things, he just does it. He has some strange workout regimens, but they work for him.

"For a guy like him to show the young guys what he does in the offseason, that is the carryover. He is an amazing kid for what he does. I can say that because I am older than him. To be in the league for as long as he has, to still be able to play, is good. I look forward to him playing whatever role he has and it's going to be an asset to show those guys and pass the torch on."

Do you watch any of his workouts? Lloyd: "When people bring it to my attention I watch it and say it's different. Different is good. Whatever you have to do to get an edge on your opponent or a guy trying to replace you, you do it. I think it's out there, but it works for him.

"He can take what he does from the weight room standpoint and transfer it to the field. A lot of people can't do that. They do well in the weight room but not on the field. He can do that.

"It's good too he is working with the younger guys. It's passing the torch. I know some of the older guys were almost afraid to show younger guys tricks of the trade. All of us are going to get replaced. When you can show guys what you are doing, and come out and still go to training camp and compete and win the job, it speaks volumes. I will show you what I do, but somewhere in here, I am still going to be the best. I can show you what I can do, but you can't outwork me. It's good to see it in this guy."

Intimidation? Lloyd: "Definitely there. When I first met him from watching him on television he is not tall in stature but you meet him and he is a big kid. To watch him go out and play and take a 300 pound tackle and move him out of the way, he doesn't just play with intimidation, he plays with leverage. He knows how to use his body. You have to still put him in the top tier as one of the top linebackers in the league. He is still a force to be reckoned with."