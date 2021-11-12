Lions are talking about T.J., Tomlin, culture & more

Lynn on the Steelers:

"We know that when you play the Steelers, especially in Pittsburgh, you have to deal with the crowd that is going to be loud as hell and you have to play a physical football game, or they are going to run you out of that stadium. That's just their trademark.

"Their fans are classy. They are rowdy, but they are classy. It's just a great place to play football. If you love this game, these are the types of games you want to play in."

Quarterback Jared Goff on playing at Heinz Field:

"It won't be easy. This is a good team, tough environment. We've got to come ready. I thought today was a great first step in that direction. I thought we practiced well today, came out with some juice, refreshed off the bye week, fresh start in some ways. It's going to take all of us to win this game and we know that. They've got a good defense and they've got a hostile environment, but we'll be ready and it will be a fun one."

Glenn on the Steelers:

"When you look at film as far as their personnel, Najee is a really good back, a big back. You see a lot in the red zone. They have a tight end they drafted out of Penn State (Pat Freiermuth), he's showing up. He's a good player. Those are some things, some guys we have to focus on. The personnel is what it is. Ben is a future Hall of Famer. I know what he has done over his career. This team is winning a lot of close games and says something about how they operate.

"You know the game is going to be a tough game because that's how they've been built."

Lynn on Roethlisberger:

"He is a big man. When he was young, he ran around a lot. Now he lets running backs run for him. He knows where the checkdowns are to get the ball out of his hands. He has been the king of extending plays and creating explosives that way. That is what he is capable of. But that running game is pretty good right now so I'm not sure how much he needs to do. He's no doubt a Hall of Famer."

Campbell on what he sees from Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt:

"Probably a better question is: what do you not see? Because they're both somewhat game changers defensively. Heyward is a load in there, but he's explosive. He can get on an edge. He's hard to cut off. He can rush the passer. And then, oh, by the way, he's really good at batting balls. And then it's just like what happened versus Chicago. He'll come down with one. He'll pick it, take it right off the O-line's heads. He's one of those complete players in our game defensively.

"And then Watt is just dynamic; the ability he has. He's got a high motor and he's got fundamentals. He can bend on the edge, and he can strike in the run game. You guys know this, but those two guys present a lot of problems for your offense. You've got to know where they are at all times."

Goff on T.J. Watt:

"His get off is as good as anyone in the league. Obviously, he's special physically with what he can do, his speed, his strength. He can play coverage as well. He's got decent hands for a guy who's a rusher. So yeah, he's as good as it gets."

Inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone on Najee Harris:

"Really, really good back. Strong, physical. He is going to be a guy we have to aggressively attack this week. We have to be outstanding in our tackling. That's going to be a key for us. He is a good back. We have to swarm him and get 11 guys to the ball on every play. Big body. A guy who is big and fast. Can beat you to the sideline and can run through you."

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on Harris:

"He's a good player. He is still young, still growing, still getting better. He has already shown what he can do out there."

Lynn on the Steelers defense:

"They get after the quarterback, they rush, they're really aggressive and they are a physical unit. They always have been. It's no secret."