Lions are talking about T.J., Tomlin, culture & more

The Steelers take on a Detroit Lions team that is hungry to get their first win of the season on Sunday at Heinz Field, with the Lions coming off their bye week and well rested.
The Lions know it won't be an easy task for them, as the Steelers are battling to stay in the hunt in the AFC North and certainly aren't taking an 0-8 team lightly at all.
"This is just a challenging team because of who they are, because of the organization, because of the mentality, because of the coach of this team," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Those are the things that we have to get ready to fight, not just as a defense, but an overall team. They've been in these situations a long time and understand how to win games."
The Lions spoke about a wide range of topics, including sharing their praise for Coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers history, T.J. Watt, Najee Harris and more.
Head Coach Dan Campbell on Coach Mike Tomlin:
"I think Mike Tomlin is a hell of a coach. I think he's one of these top-notch dudes that have done it for a long time. He's built a culture. He's built a program there that's built to last. It shows up every year. Just the way they play football. I've got a ton of respect for him."
Campbell on if it is a goal for coaches to have a consistent identity:
"I think it is. I've got a ton of respect for Mike Tomlin. I really do. I think when you've done what they've done for all of those years, and he's just consistently been the same coach. They're competitive every year, year in and year out. When you go to play them, you know what kind of game it's going to be, it doesn't matter. Man, I do. For me, it is. It's like you would love to be sitting here down the road saying, 'Alright man, this is the type of program we have.' I do, absolutely."
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Mike Tomlin:
"I know Mike very well. He's always been a guy that I have respected, not just in the coaching world. Look how many games he's won. I don't think he's had a losing season. Every coach wants that. Even when times were tough, I remember people wanted to run him out of Pittsburgh. He loses his quarterback. He goes 8-8. I want to be a part of something like that, where at 8-8 you want to run me out of here. That just goes to the standard of the organization. Of how the fans look at the team. I want to be a part of something like that. That's what we are trying to build here. It's a lot of pressure. It shows he is up for the pressure, and he is a good coach."
Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn on the Steelers culture:
"I take my hat off to them. They know what they are doing. They are patient. You don't see a lot of turnover in that organization and I think that is a big part of it."
Campbell on what he expects from the Steelers:
"Pressure. Pressure. I'll tell you what, nobody has done it like they have for as long as they have in a very similar system. They built a culture, and they play relentless defense. They find a way to get turnovers. They have a bully mentality. Look, we've got our hands full, but it's why you play the game. We're not going out there to just get punched in the face either, but we have to know what we're getting ready to walk into, which I think we're all very aware of. It's tough and this team's built off defense and they run it on offense. They've really invested a lot in this running back. Najee (Harris), it kind of goes through him right now. Of course, Ben (Roethlisberger) can always and still will hurt you. But yeah, this will be a tough matchup."
Lynn on the Steelers:
"We know that when you play the Steelers, especially in Pittsburgh, you have to deal with the crowd that is going to be loud as hell and you have to play a physical football game, or they are going to run you out of that stadium. That's just their trademark.
"Their fans are classy. They are rowdy, but they are classy. It's just a great place to play football. If you love this game, these are the types of games you want to play in."
Quarterback Jared Goff on playing at Heinz Field:
"It won't be easy. This is a good team, tough environment. We've got to come ready. I thought today was a great first step in that direction. I thought we practiced well today, came out with some juice, refreshed off the bye week, fresh start in some ways. It's going to take all of us to win this game and we know that. They've got a good defense and they've got a hostile environment, but we'll be ready and it will be a fun one."
Glenn on the Steelers:
"When you look at film as far as their personnel, Najee is a really good back, a big back. You see a lot in the red zone. They have a tight end they drafted out of Penn State (Pat Freiermuth), he's showing up. He's a good player. Those are some things, some guys we have to focus on. The personnel is what it is. Ben is a future Hall of Famer. I know what he has done over his career. This team is winning a lot of close games and says something about how they operate.
"You know the game is going to be a tough game because that's how they've been built."
Lynn on Roethlisberger:
"He is a big man. When he was young, he ran around a lot. Now he lets running backs run for him. He knows where the checkdowns are to get the ball out of his hands. He has been the king of extending plays and creating explosives that way. That is what he is capable of. But that running game is pretty good right now so I'm not sure how much he needs to do. He's no doubt a Hall of Famer."
Campbell on what he sees from Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt:
"Probably a better question is: what do you not see? Because they're both somewhat game changers defensively. Heyward is a load in there, but he's explosive. He can get on an edge. He's hard to cut off. He can rush the passer. And then, oh, by the way, he's really good at batting balls. And then it's just like what happened versus Chicago. He'll come down with one. He'll pick it, take it right off the O-line's heads. He's one of those complete players in our game defensively.
"And then Watt is just dynamic; the ability he has. He's got a high motor and he's got fundamentals. He can bend on the edge, and he can strike in the run game. You guys know this, but those two guys present a lot of problems for your offense. You've got to know where they are at all times."
Goff on T.J. Watt:
"His get off is as good as anyone in the league. Obviously, he's special physically with what he can do, his speed, his strength. He can play coverage as well. He's got decent hands for a guy who's a rusher. So yeah, he's as good as it gets."
Inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone on Najee Harris:
"Really, really good back. Strong, physical. He is going to be a guy we have to aggressively attack this week. We have to be outstanding in our tackling. That's going to be a key for us. He is a good back. We have to swarm him and get 11 guys to the ball on every play. Big body. A guy who is big and fast. Can beat you to the sideline and can run through you."
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on Harris:
"He's a good player. He is still young, still growing, still getting better. He has already shown what he can do out there."
Lynn on the Steelers defense:
"They get after the quarterback, they rush, they're really aggressive and they are a physical unit. They always have been. It's no secret."
Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley on the Steelers organization:
"Every organization starts with the players. The coaches are the icing on the cake. The cake itself is the players. When I came, Jerome Bettis was there, Joey Porter, Hines (Ward), (Antwaan) Randle El, Chris Hope. The list goes on and on. That group of players set the tone. The coaches were the icing, they spread the message. It's all about the players there. They embrace it. They embrace the city and go to work. When you look at the Steelers it's a certain type of player they look for. They've been doing it for years."