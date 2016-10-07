Lights, camera, football & fashion

While the event, which was chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, was about fun and fashion, it had a much deeper meaning. All proceeds benefited the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and the Cancer Caring Center, two charities that have a long relationship with the Steelers.

"It's for a good cause," said David DeCastro, the other fashion show co-captain. "I am not a fashionable guy, but it's not hard to put some clothes on and walk down a runway to help others. It's not asking me much. I am happy they chose me and I can help the cause."

The show kicked off with welcoming remarks, and then it was time to hit the runway. Platinum recording artist Daya performed her hit song, "Hide Away," while the latest fashions from the stores at Ross Park Mall were highlighted.

Next up was a style Steelers' fans are accustomed to seeing, the players, many with their kids, wearing their Nike game jerseys. LInebacker William Gay flexed in his jersey, winning him the coveted Swag Award.

Black and gold is always in fashion, and definitely was featured in the 'Wear What We Wear' scene, as players and their families sported Steelers apparel that fans can find at the Steelers Sideline Stores, and clothes that made DeCastro more comfortable.

"If I could wear the same pair of clothes every day I probably would," said DeCastro. "For me personally fashion is not at the top of the list. For some people it is, and I respect that. But I respect what the fashion show means and does for others. It's a great environment, great event. People have fun with it. We have fun as a team getting together outside of football for it."

The fun continued with Kiya Tomlin's Uptown Sweats line modeled by Pittsburgh Ballet Theater dancers while Daya sang, 'Sit Still, Look Pretty.' But for most of the night, nobody was sitting still. The action was hot, fun and fashionable.

"I enjoy trying to be different, trying to just stand out in a little bit of fashion," said linebacker Ryan Shazier. "This is definitely fun. You get to dress up and be yourself and you have your family around. We are a close team, and to do something like this together is a lot of fun.

"It's fun to see guys come out and what they wear. We have some guys who really step it up. Arthur Moats is a smooth and conservative dresser. He has really good fashion. It's a combination of guys who are best dressed. I like to throw myself in there too. It's a combination of guys when everybody wants to dress up."

And dress up they did. Before the night was over it was tuxedos for the rookies, stylish, high-end suits right out of the players closets, and an array of glamorous gowns from Ross Park Mall retailers gracing the ladies.