Leal is happy he landed in Pittsburgh

While they did talk football, the thing that struck Leal the most was how personal Dunbar made it. He shared his background with Leal, one that included him being a former Steelers draft pick.

"We talked about each other, we talked about family," said Leal. "We talked about our beliefs. I really liked that. He talked about his story, how he's came about, how everything has worked out for him. That's what made it click here. We weren't just talking X's and O's. We were talking football yes, but we were talking family and everything and that is who he is about.

"He talked about what he sees me doing, how he's going to be able to help me develop my game as well. It was unbelievable conversation, and I was excited from it and everything he said I was agreeing with. I was telling him, let's do it."

And now, they get to do it. Leal will join his fellow rookies later this week for the team's rookie minicamp, the first time they will be together on the field.

Leal is looking forward to showing what he can do in minicamp and throughout the offseason program after starting 12 games in 2021, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

"I bring youth, confidence, I'm extremely disruptive and I'm smart on the field," said Leal. "I am intelligent when it comes to what I see, my instincts and following those, so I feel like that's something to bring to the table."

That intelligence is something he prides himself on, someone who loves watching film and getting in the playbook to continue to learn as much as he can.

"I like watching the little things that people do and how consistent they are," said Leal. "With film, you can slow it down, you can speed it up, you can look at so many different ways and different angles."

One of the main things Leal is going to be doing when OTAs begin, is leaning on veterans like Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu and more to pick up every trick of the trade he is going to need in the NFL.