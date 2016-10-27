Leaders In The Classroom - Week 7 Winner
Eric Selva
Subject Taught: Science, Emotional Support
School: Intermediate Unit 1 Educational Campus at East Franklin
Why nominated:Mr. Selva was nominated by his school principal who says, "Mr. Selva is the building leader in innovation at the Intermediate Unit 1 Educational Campus at East Franklin. He incorporates 21st century learning skills into his daily instruction. He holds all of his students to high expectations… Mr. Selva is truly a Leader in the Classroom."
Favorite player:Cameron Heyward