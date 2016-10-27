Leaders in the Classroom Week 7 winner: Eric Selva

Oct 26, 2016 at 10:31 PM
LITC_thumb_Reg07.jpg

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 7 Winner

Eric Selva

Subject Taught: Science, Emotional Support

School: Intermediate Unit 1 Educational Campus at East Franklin

Why nominated:Mr. Selva was nominated by his school principal who says, "Mr. Selva is the building leader in innovation at the Intermediate Unit 1 Educational Campus at East Franklin. He incorporates 21st century learning skills into his daily instruction. He holds all of his students to high expectations… Mr. Selva is truly a Leader in the Classroom."

Favorite player:Cameron Heyward

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pickett ready to support Rudolph against Ravens

Quarterback was not yet ready to play against Seahawks
news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 2

Rudolph has the respect and appreciation of his teammates

news

Where it airs: Steelers-Ravens

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens
news

Tomlin sticking with Rudolph against Ravens

Pickett could serve as the backup in Baltimore
Advertising