Leaders in the Classroom Week 2 winner: Brian Griffin

Sep 21, 2016 at 10:30 PM
LITC_thumb_Reg02.jpg

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 2 WinnerBrian Griffin
Subject Taught:
Technology Education 7th-8th and Video Production
School:
Peters Township Middle School, Peters Township, Pennsylvania
Why nominated:
Mr. Griffin was nominated by his school principal who says, "Mr. Griffin never stops working. He is accessible to students and staff members at all times. He looks for ways to collaborate with other staff members and has really helped our staff rethink what the teaching/learning environment should look like, sound like, and offer. Students are more excited than ever to take a Technology Education class. What was once a dreaded "woodshop" class has now become an environment for students to showcase their creativity, manipulate and use new technologies, and display a sense of pride for bringing an idea from the concept phase to production. He's inspiring an entire Middle School to think outside the box and to reinforce the notion that taking risks in the classroom is okay and exciting! He's extremely visible within the school, the district, and the community. He is truly one of a kind and very deserving of this recognition.
Favorite Player:
Antonio Brown

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Blog: Ready if needed

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers

news

After Further Review: Undone by the run ... again

Lack of physicality in the ground game proves fatal against the Ravens

news

Los Steelers caen en casa contra Ravens

Fue un partido intenso, duro, pero también dictado por las lesiones en ambos equipos.

news

Labriola on the loss to the Ravens

Three interceptions, blocked FG prove to be insurmountable mistakes in 16-14 defeat

Advertising