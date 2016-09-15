Leaders in the Classroom Week 1 winner: Daniel Easton

Sep 14, 2016 at 10:45 PM
LITC_thumb_Reg01.jpg

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 1 WinnerDaniel Easton

Subject taught: 9th grade World Studies and Elective Holocaust Studies

School: John Marshall High School, Marshall County, West Virginia

Why nominated: Mr. Easton was nominated by his assistant principal who says, "Mr. Easton is a true leader because he supports all students. His classroom design fosters responsibility while leaving no child out of the instructional process. He is patient and willing to do whatever takes for a student to feel included and for a student to master the content. He is a model for his peers and always maintains professionalism."

Favorite Player: Antonio Brown

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on Cam, trade deadline, taunting

'His presence is valued, and now we'll just go one foot in front of the other and take it day by day'
news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 29

Having Heath goes a long way toward explaining why Ben utilized the TE
news

A night to honor the Steelers rich history

James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith were enshrined into the Steelers Hall of Honor
news

WATCH: The Mike Tomlin Show - Week 8 vs. Jaguars

Coach Mike Tomlin and Bob Pompeani talk about the Steelers Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars and the keys to winning the game
Advertising