Leaders in the Classroom Week 1 winner: Daniel Easton

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 1 WinnerDaniel Easton
Subject taught: 9th grade World Studies and Elective Holocaust Studies
School: John Marshall High School, Marshall County, West Virginia
Why nominated: Mr. Easton was nominated by his assistant principal who says, "Mr. Easton is a true leader because he supports all students. His classroom design fosters responsibility while leaving no child out of the instructional process. He is patient and willing to do whatever takes for a student to feel included and for a student to master the content. He is a model for his peers and always maintains professionalism."
Favorite Player: Antonio Brown