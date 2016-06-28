Layne's return to Pittsburgh paid off

"He questioned me the whole way, wanting to know everything about the players, the coaches and the city," wrote Rooney. "From the time his foot hit the ground on the field at South Park, Bobby Layne was in charge. He was that kind of guy, always in command."

Layne expressed his desire to be a success when reporters first met him.

"I just hope I can do as well for Buddy as I did in Detroit," Layne told the reporters.

In his first full season with the Steelers Layne completed 142 passes for 1,986 yards and 20 touchdowns. He followed that with passing for 1,814 yards and 13 touchdowns in 1960, 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games in 1971 and 1,686 yards and nine touchdowns in 1962, his final season.

Layne finished his amazing career with 1,814 completions for 26,768 yards and 196 touchdowns in 175 career games, but once stated his biggest disappointment in football was never winning a championship for Art Rooney Sr.