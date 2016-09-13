Labriola on win over the Redskins

The defense was back on the field in less than two minutes of game clock time, and on the second play there had to be a mistake somewhere, somehow, because Ryan Shazier ended up running with DeSean Jackson all the way across the field. Cousins took advantage with an accurate little pass that turned into a 31-yard gain, but over the next six plays, when the defense stiffened and allowed only 18 more yards, the Redskins first trip into the red zone ended with a 31-yard field goal.

The Steelers offense then took the field following the kickoff and turned the ball over, it coming on an interception by Brashaud Breeland that he returned 26 yards to the Pittsburgh 37-yard line. Again the defense prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. The Redskins got to the 20-yard line, but then a false start penalty was followed by a couple of solid downs in coverage on the next two plays and it was just another field goal. It was only 6-0, a deficit still within reach of one windup of Roethlisberger's arm, instead of 14-0 or 10-0, which is not where you want to be in the first quarter of the opener.

"Defense did a nice job making them settle for three until we could get our feet under us offensively," said Tomlin after the game. "You know, that's kind of been our MO. I would've liked to maybe keep them out of there, but the guys did a nice job of mixing calls and being competitive and winning the necessary downs. That kind of defined us a year ago. Hopefully it's still a strength of ours in terms of being able to stand up when the field is short. That point swing is significant. It was significant for us tonight to hold them to three a couple of times."