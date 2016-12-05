Labriola on win over the Giants

What it revealed is encouraging, because it marked the occasion of a third straight quality effort/performance by a defense that opened as a unit needing to show some significant improvement come late December if the Steelers were going to be good enough to still be playing come late January.

For a while, it seemed hopeless. There was that period when it couldn't stop the run, another period when opponents seemed to be playing pitch-and-catch in the backyard. There was a too-long stretch with the pass rush being unable to get a sniff of the opposing quarterback, and then there was that eight-game stretch where they managed only two interceptions.

Over the last three outings, the Steelers defense has been the polar opposite of hopeless, starting with basic production. Thirteen sacks, six takeaways. Four-for-10 in the red zone, and that 40 percent over a three-game stretch actually was an improvement over the NFL-best 41.7 percent the unit brought into the game against the Giants.

But there also was more to it than the statistical. It was harder to quantify, but it was real nonetheless. It has been described in this forum as "growing teeth," and that process continued and even intensified during the win over the Giants. There were a couple of sacks of Eli Manning, but also a safety created by a holding call in the end zone to go along with some relatively consistent pressure. They intercepted him twice, but broke up another seven passes. They were physical. Aggressive. Allowed only one run of any distance. No points in the first half, and no more than one score in any of the four quarters.