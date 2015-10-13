Labriola on win over the Chargers

That reality, of course, is playing without Ben Roethlisberger. The finding a way to win part came courtesy of the 24-20 final.

The "standard is the standard" concept has become a mandatory part of existing in a sport where injuries can dramatically re-shape a team's roster from one week to the next. It can turn into a brutal six-month test of attrition, and the key to survival is finding ways to continue to win as replacement parts are added as necessary.

That's the concept. And maybe it can be ingrained into the heads of the players called on to replace the injured, and maybe their teammates will see them as capable of doing the job, but the starting quarterback is a different deal. A starting quarterback who's one of the three best in football is a very different deal.

"It's not any different," Coach Mike Tomlin maintained on the day before the Steelers played the Baltimore Ravens, their first complete game without Roethlisberger. "The things we do to help a quarterback are more highlighted than the things we do to help a guard, but we do things to bring the game to the player regardless of what position the player plays or who the player is. They're just more highlighted and more talked about when it's the quarterback position."

Indeed. Playing without Roethlisberger – and more pointedly winning without Roethlisberger – has been highlighted and talked about a lot since he injured his left knee in St. Louis. But now, some of that can stop because they did it. The Steelers won a game without Ben. And they won a game without the franchise quarterback in which the offense drove 80 yards in 12 plays in the final 2:38 for the game-winning touchdown while converting 3-for-3 on third downs along the way.