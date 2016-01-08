Labriola on Wild Card Round

Skinny : Seattle won the regular season meeting, 38-7, on Dec. 6 in Minnesota. The Seahawks advanced to playoffs for 4th consecutive season. Have won 10 games in each of past 4 seasons. Aim for 3rd consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Have won 5 of past 6 postseason games & have playoff win in each of past 3 postseasons. Coach PETE CARROLL is 7-3 (.700) in playoffs with Seattle … Vikings won NFC North, 1st division title since 2009. Team makes 1st playoff appearance since 2012 & 1st under Coach MIKE ZIMMER. Club's 11 wins are tied for 2nd most in season since 2000. RB ADRIAN PETERSON led NFL in rushing (1,485 yards) & was named to 7th Pro Bowl. Is 1 of 3 in NFL history (HOFers MARION MOTLEY & CURTIS MARTIN) to lead NFL in rushing at 30 years old.

Impact on the playoffs: If the Steelers are the team nobody wants to face in the AFC Playoffs, then the Seahawks certainly are the team nobody wants to face in the NFC Playoffs. As the No. 6 seed, the Seahawks would go to Carolina for a game against the 15-1 Panthers in the Divisional Round, and that certainly would seem to be a more difficult matchup than the one facing the No. 2 seed Cardinals – hosting the winner of Green Bay-Washington. The other factor at play in this game is that if Minnesota wins – and being that the Vikings are playing in an outdoor facility in the middle of a Midwestern winter – weather could be re-introduced as a factor in the NFC Playoffs even with the Green Bay Packers unlikely to get into a position to host a game at Lambeau Field.