Labriola on why Alan Faneca belongs

MOBILE, AGILE, HOSTILE

With the exception of the 2002-03 seasons when the Steelers lost their way offensively after being seduced by what deserves to be viewed as the Tommy Maddox Mistake, this was a team that depended on running the football, and the way they chose to run the football had nothing to do with finesse. That mind-set was why they traded for Bettis, why they employed fullbacks Tim Lester, Jon Witman, and Dan Kreider during Bettis' career and had them log significant playing time while hardly ever touching the football, and why they elected to spend the 26th pick of the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft on a guard from LSU.

Because he had to make his living running the football between the tackles into the teeth of the opposing defense every week of every football season, Bettis knows a lot about offensive line play because his professional life depended on it. When you listen to Bettis talk about offensive line play and how Alan Faneca went about his business for the eight seasons the two of them were together, it becomes apparent it's more about one teammate trying to help a brother get fitted for a gold jacket.

"Alan was a really unique guard because he had the ability to be mobile," Bettis begins. "He was over 300 pounds and so he was physical at the point of attack, but he was the one who whenever we needed a guard to pull, Alan was the one who would pull because he was able to read on the run, he was agile enough to get around the corner and make the play when we absolutely needed him to make the play. But he was also strong enough that he could deal with the interior rushers who were trying to get to the quarterback. He was equally as good in the running game as he was in the passing game, and that is rare for a guard. He was just special."

Bettis said he remembers a game against the New York Jets where he was supposed to run a sweep behind a pulling Faneca. The way Bettis remembered it, Faneca lost his footing as he turned the corner to cut upfield, which meant the back was going to have to make something happen himself to be able to get across the line of scrimmage and into the secondary. In the milliseconds Bettis was pondering what his options might be with a pulling guard no longer in front of him, he saw Faneca bounce to his feet, gather himself, and still find a way to clear the defender out of the hole.

"You knew he was going to be in that foxhole with you every step of the way," said Bettis. "He never had any quit in him, he was always going to be right there next to you and would fight until there were zeroes on the clock. He was a special teammate."

During Bettis' time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers always were in the same division as the Baltimore Ravens, and there also was a six-season span when Houston/Tennessee and Jacksonville were division rivals as well. That meant six games every season against opponents that understood the importance of stopping the run and committed themselves to doing just that every time they faced the Steelers.