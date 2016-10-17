Labriola on the loss to the Dolphins

But injuries alone don't explain why Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell combined for only 13 carries against a Miami defense that was last in the league against the run, or why an offensive line that controlled a talented Jets front seven last week had less success against the Dolphins defensive front. The perception of the Steelers pass rush is that it's pathetic, and it came into the game with eight sacks. The Dolphins came in with 10. Yesterday, Miami sacked Roethlisberger twice and pressured him six times, and on one of those plays his knee was injured.

The severity of the injury and the particulars of the procedure that's to repair it remain speculation at this time, but it seems certain that the Steelers will face the New England Patriots next week without Roethlisberger, and his availability for the game in Baltimore on Nov. 6 following the bye doesn't look promising either.

There still is a lot of regular season left to be played, and none of the guys on the injured list, including Roethlisberger, are gone for the rest of it, but there is little doubt the Steelers' season took a dramatic turn here yesterday. Because all of the AFC North teams lost yesterday, the division's pecking order is unchanged with them at the top, but the task of winning without your franchise quarterback is always a difficult one, and it isn't as though the Steelers showed against the Dolphins that another aspect of their game is ready and capable of picking up the slack.