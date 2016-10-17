Labriola On

Labriola on the loss to the Dolphins

Oct 16, 2016 at 11:05 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Steelers season has changed quickly and in rather dramatic fashion, just like the weather does here.

They had arrived in South Florida late Saturday afternoon as a 4-1 team that, while not without its flaws, was finding ways to win despite a list of injured players growing numerically and also in terms of the significance of the names on it. They were overcoming some inadequacies and compensating for others by taking advantage of some of their unique strengths. And overall, the 2016 Steelers had the look of a contender.

By the time they got out of town, they didn't look to be any of those things. Their record was 4-2 after a head-scratching 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they were outplayed in decisive fashion in every aspect of the game. Their injury list suddenly looked insurmountable as it expanded to include Ben Roethlisberger, and after studying the particulars of this defeat – coming as it did just a few weeks after 34-3 in Philadelphia and with reports that Roethlisberger would undergo surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee and be out an indefinite time as a result – that look of a contender was feeling like a mirage.

Because this had been another of those scenarios in which the Steelers arrived as the visiting team with a better record, there was hope that this one would turn out differently, that the Steelers would gather themselves and find a way to defeat the Dolphins, as they had done the previous two weekends to Kansas City and the New York Jets.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 6 at Miami Dolphins

Game action from Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

No Title
1 / 123
No Title
2 / 123
No Title
3 / 123
No Title
4 / 123
No Title
5 / 123
No Title
6 / 123
No Title
7 / 123
No Title
8 / 123
No Title
9 / 123
No Title
10 / 123
No Title
11 / 123
No Title
12 / 123
No Title
13 / 123
No Title
14 / 123
No Title
15 / 123
No Title
16 / 123
No Title
17 / 123
No Title
18 / 123
No Title
19 / 123
No Title
20 / 123
No Title
21 / 123
No Title
22 / 123
No Title
23 / 123
No Title
24 / 123
No Title
25 / 123
No Title
26 / 123
No Title
27 / 123
No Title
28 / 123
No Title
29 / 123
No Title
30 / 123
No Title
31 / 123
No Title
32 / 123
No Title
33 / 123
No Title
34 / 123
No Title
35 / 123
No Title
36 / 123
No Title
37 / 123
No Title
38 / 123
No Title
39 / 123
No Title
40 / 123
No Title
41 / 123
No Title
42 / 123
No Title
43 / 123
No Title
44 / 123
No Title
45 / 123
No Title
46 / 123
No Title
47 / 123
No Title
48 / 123
No Title
49 / 123
No Title
50 / 123
No Title
51 / 123
No Title
52 / 123
No Title
53 / 123
No Title
54 / 123
No Title
55 / 123
No Title
56 / 123
No Title
57 / 123
No Title
58 / 123
No Title
59 / 123
No Title
60 / 123
No Title
61 / 123
No Title
62 / 123
No Title
63 / 123
No Title
64 / 123
No Title
65 / 123
No Title
66 / 123
No Title
67 / 123
No Title
68 / 123
No Title
69 / 123
No Title
70 / 123
No Title
71 / 123
No Title
72 / 123
No Title
73 / 123
No Title
74 / 123
No Title
75 / 123
No Title
76 / 123
No Title
77 / 123
No Title
78 / 123
No Title
79 / 123
No Title
80 / 123
No Title
81 / 123
No Title
82 / 123
No Title
83 / 123
No Title
84 / 123
No Title
85 / 123
No Title
86 / 123
No Title
87 / 123
No Title
88 / 123
No Title
89 / 123
No Title
90 / 123
No Title
91 / 123
No Title
92 / 123
No Title
93 / 123
No Title
94 / 123
No Title
95 / 123
No Title
96 / 123
No Title
97 / 123
No Title
98 / 123
No Title
99 / 123
No Title
100 / 123
No Title
101 / 123
No Title
102 / 123
No Title
103 / 123
No Title
104 / 123
No Title
105 / 123
No Title
106 / 123
No Title
107 / 123
No Title
108 / 123
No Title
109 / 123
No Title
110 / 123
No Title
111 / 123
No Title
112 / 123
No Title
113 / 123
No Title
114 / 123
No Title
115 / 123
No Title
116 / 123
No Title
117 / 123
No Title
118 / 123
No Title
119 / 123
No Title
120 / 123
No Title
121 / 123
No Title
122 / 123
No Title
123 / 123
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Alas, that was not to be, and there were plenty of statistical reasons why. Forty-eight hours before kickoff, Coach Mike Tomlin was saying that he believed the hidden special teams yardage – the difference in the two teams' net punting average, as well as the respective difference in where offensive possessions began – would be an indicator of the outcome.

Well, those statistics certainly pointed to a situation that screamed advantage Dolphins. Miami's net punting average was 38.5 yards, while the Steelers' was 30.8. The Dolphins average start on drives following kickoffs was the 37-yard line; for the Steelers it was the 23-yard line.

And for those looking for maybe a less obscure measure of the way the game played out, there were plenty of choices, such as Miami rushing for 222 yards, or having a plus-2 edge in turnover ratio, or converting 50 percent on third downs to the Steelers' 27 percent, or enjoying a 13-minute edge in time of possession.

Playing without Cam Heyward and Ryan Shazier, the Steelers defense made zero big plays and offered only token resistance to a Miami offense that came into the game ranked No. 31 in the NFL in rushing, No. 30 in interceptions thrown, No. 32 in sacks allowed per pass attempt, No. 31 in third down conversions, and No. 28 in points scored. It was so bad that with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter, Tomlin used a timeout to try to break the Dolphins' offensive momentum, much in the way a basketball coach might do.

Nothing worked, and that assessment deserves to be applied to the offense and special teams, too.

The offense, already hamstrung by injuries to starters Marcus Gilbert and Markus Wheaton, largely would be doing without Sammie Coates as well, because even though he was in uniform and saw action at wide receiver, he was quite literally trying to play with one hand because the other one contained some relatively fresh stitches and what was reported as a broken index finger.

But injuries alone don't explain why Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell combined for only 13 carries against a Miami defense that was last in the league against the run, or why an offensive line that controlled a talented Jets front seven last week had less success against the Dolphins defensive front. The perception of the Steelers pass rush is that it's pathetic, and it came into the game with eight sacks. The Dolphins came in with 10. Yesterday, Miami sacked Roethlisberger twice and pressured him six times, and on one of those plays his knee was injured.

The severity of the injury and the particulars of the procedure that's to repair it remain speculation at this time, but it seems certain that the Steelers will face the New England Patriots next week without Roethlisberger, and his availability for the game in Baltimore on Nov. 6 following the bye doesn't look promising either.

There still is a lot of regular season left to be played, and none of the guys on the injured list, including Roethlisberger, are gone for the rest of it, but there is little doubt the Steelers' season took a dramatic turn here yesterday. Because all of the AFC North teams lost yesterday, the division's pecking order is unchanged with them at the top, but the task of winning without your franchise quarterback is always a difficult one, and it isn't as though the Steelers showed against the Dolphins that another aspect of their game is ready and capable of picking up the slack.

The Steelers are about to face a challenge stiffer than the combination of all of the others this season has presented to them so far. After their performance against the Dolphins, even that seems better than more games against sub-.500 opponents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The offseason process has begun

'We'll probably move a little slower than most of our peers, but we don't worry about the Jonses'

news

Labriola on the win over the Browns

28-14 victory caps 7-2 finish, but season ends because Miami's win claims final playoff spot

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

2.5 sacks in finale vs. the Browns gave him a team-leading 14.5 for the 2022 regular season

news

Tomlin on MVP, 'the streak', Deshaun, Myles

'He drinks the Kool-Aid that is Pittsburgh, Pa., he's a Steeler, he teaches it to the young guys'

news

Labriola on the win over the Ravens

Collinsworth: 'That's the kind of moment in a clutch part of a game that sets quarterbacks apart'

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win

news

Tomlin on Sutton, payback, playoffs

'His versatility, his experience ... allows us to move him and Minkah ... to diversify our attack'

news

Labriola on the win over the Raiders

What started as a tribute to Franco ended with another last-minute win over the Raiders

news

Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

When the defense had to get the ball back for the offense, Heyward helped make that happen

news

Tomlin on weather, Franco, attrition

'The most challenging component of the weather, man, are the poor fans sitting in the stands'

news

Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris, 72

Dan Rooney: 'One of the finest, most thoughtful human beings I have ever known'

news

Labriola on the win over the Panthers

There were enough good things to win, but also a couple of lapses that kept the game close

Advertising