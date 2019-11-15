Labriola on the loss to the Browns

CLEVELAND – Maybe it was the proximity, with the cities separated by only 130-some miles of easy turnpike driving. Maybe it was because the cities were more alike than either populace would care to admit. Whatever it was, there long has been a rivalry between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and when it came to football, a sport that always has been equally important to the people of Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio, well, the rivalry was bitter.

When the Cleveland Browns were absorbed into the National Football League from the All-American Football Conference for the 1950 season, the team's respective owners quickly learned that the contempt bred by the proximity and familiarity of the two cities was good box office. Steelers vs. Browns was staged at least twice a season from 1950 through 1995 when Art Modell packed up his team and moved it to Baltimore, and for those 46 years the teams would fill 80,000 seats in Municipal Stadium in Cleveland and come close to capacity in Forbes Field and Pitt Stadium.

When the NFL and AFL merged in 1970, Modell and Art Rooney Sr. were savvy enough to know they had to keep the series alive and so both agreed to move into the newly created AFC provided they would be in the same division. In every realignment since, the Steelers and the Browns used their political capital within the NFL to make sure they were not separated, because even though the teams rarely were contenders at the same time, the games within their annual home-and-home series always were highly anticipated within the boundaries of the two towns and well-attended at either venue.

For a while now, ever since the Browns re-entered the NFL in 1999 when the franchise was restored after Modell's desertion, the rivalry has been a rivalry in name only. Bill Cowher's teams were 21-5 vs. the Browns, and coming into the 2019 season, Mike Tomlin's teams were 20-3-1. For the NFL, restoring Steelers-Browns to something resembling competitiveness would be good for business, but what happened last night at FirstEnergy Stadium was a black mark on the sport and on the league.

As far as the game itself, the Browns won, 21-7, for their first victory over the Steelers since Oct. 12, 2014, and only their third since early in the 2012 season. The loss dropped the Steelers to 5-5 and made the Browns a more respectable 4-6, but it was made very clear over the course of the exercise that neither team is a championship contender in 2019.

The Steelers found out what will happen to them in games where their defense isn't pillaging the opponent with sacks and takeaways, and the Browns continue to learn that the road from finishing 0-16 in one season to being a playoff team a few years later is neither a quick nor easy journey.