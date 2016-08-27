Labriola on the 2016 Steelers

"He arrived in shape, and he's doing a great job of being him and doing the things required for him to do," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "The thing that sticks out the most is the pinpoint accuracy of his deep ball. His deep balls have been uniquely accurate, even for him. And that's exciting."

Roethlisberger's accuracy has been to the level where it can transform former-defensive-lineman-turned-fullback Rosie Nix into a deep threat – I saw it myself during the Friday Night Lights practice – which indeed is exciting, but even more than that has been Roethlisberger's understanding of what Tomlin means when he says, "doing the things required for him to do."

Roethlisberger has evolved from being a quarterback to being the quarterback, and the list of guys in the league today who legitimately are the quarterback for their teams is a short one. Always good when it was bombs-away, Roethlisberger also has become deadly accurate in the game of pitch-and-catch, and his abilities to operate in the no-huddle are as good as there are in the NFL today.

These Steelers are more than a one-man show, though, with Antonio Brown, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and Le'Veon Bell all knowing what it's like to be voted first-team All-Pro. On defense, there is William Gay, whose combination of work ethic, demeanor, professional approach, and on-field production give him a presence that is both undeniable and very valuable. But even acknowledging everything Harrison brings to this team and is for this team, Cam Heyward is the leader of this defense. Last year, Heyward was a player who set the tone for his fellow defensive lineman, but now his influence has spread to all corners of the locker room. And the strength of that locker room will help these Steelers in ways only those within it ever will know.