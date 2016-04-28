Labriola on Round 1

It was widely expected that Ramsey would be the first defensive back picked, and so him going to Jacksonville fifth overall didn't cause anyone to bat an eye, but then things started getting interesting when the New York Giants stepped up to make the 10th overall selection.

Like an NBA game, the NFL Draft often comes to be defined by its runs, and the run on defensive backs started with the Giants picking Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple. After Apple, it was Vernon Hargreaves to Tampa Bay at No. 11, and then rehabbing safety Karl Joseph went to Oakland at No. 14. Florida safety Keanu Neal went to Atlanta at No. 17, and it started to seem as though the league's teams were in agreement with Colbert as to what was the deepest position in this draft.

After Neal was chosen by the Falcons, there were six straight picks made before the next defensive back came off the board. Houston cornerback William Jackson was a player frequently attached to the Steelers through the never-ending series of mock drafts published leading up to the actual event, and for the third time in the past five years the Cincinnati Bengals picked a cornerback on the first round. It was Jackson.

But if the Steelers were surprised by that development, it didn't show in the team's response. With six defensive backs picked, and with the Broncos burning up the telephone lines looking for a trading partner in order to get themselves a quarterback, the Steelers acted quickly. While ESPN aired some mindless interview with Minnesota's No. 1 pick, the draft tracker indicated the Steelers' pick in the first round already had been submitted. After enduring the interview and a commercial break, Roger Goodell finally made his way to the podium and provided Steelers Nation with the news it had been anticipating eagerly for months.

It would be a cornerback in the first round. Finally.