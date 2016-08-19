Labriola on reacting to 0-2 preseason

In hindsight, the result was so very predictable. The clues were all right there in black and white on the first page of the game summary, under the heading "Did Not Play."

For the second straight week of this month-long preseason, Coach Mike Tomlin made a tactical decision involving his offensive stars, and for the second straight week of this month-long preseason the Steelers offense reacted to his decision in the only way it could. Among the names listed under the heading "Did Not Play" were Ben Roethlisberger, Markus Wheaton, Le'Veon Bell, Le'Veon Bell, Roosevelt Nix, Marcus Gilbert, Ladarius Green, and Antonio Brown.

Some of them are injured and others are too valuable to risk in the games that get played in August, but if you want to know why the Steelers were shut out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-0, at Heinz Field last night, just skip back to the above paragraph and re-read those names. Winning in the NFL is accomplished by having the better players on any given Sunday and Monday and Thursday, and the guys who give the Steelers a real chance to have the better players on any given Sunday and Monday and Thursday were spectators last night.

Landry Jones can expect to be roasted on social media by fans incensed over the four interceptions he threw, the first of which was returned for an Eagles touchdown, while two more came in the end zone on plays that could have ended as Steelers touchdowns. Maybe it doesn't matter that Sammie Coates may have run a sloppy route on the one, and Jesse James couldn't control the pass-rusher he was assigned to block on another. Or maybe that sounds too much like excuse-making.

Everyone is entitled to choose a villain, and if pinning it all on Landry Jones helps you get through this, have at it. The Steelers couldn't overcome the turnovers and the end result was yet another preseason loss in yet another difficult to watch three-hour block of live television.

When it was over, Coach Mike Tomlin recited what so many in his job have said in similar situations. About how this can be a teaching tool, and that there were some positives floating in the sea of negativity, but that the turnover total trumped it all, as it always does. In that respect, football is a very simple game. Lose the battle of the turnovers, and losing the game follows right along more often than not.