Labriola on loss to the Ravens

After yesterday's 21-14 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, there can be little argument that the Steelers currently are a team living somewhere between in-a-slump and not-very-good, and while their first order of business has to be to get better in some of the many areas that currently are killing them on any given Sunday, there also needs to be a sense of urgency because they're failing to position themselves for the final eight games of this regular season.

The whole idea was that this time the Steelers would do a better job of positioning themselves within the AFC hierarchy so that they might be able to enjoy the fruits of the playoffs instead of having their record force them to be vagabonds during the postseason, because that path so rarely works out well.

Such talk now, in the immediate aftermath of what has grown into this three-game losing streak, sounds ridiculous, and it is ridiculous. It's ridiculous because at the midway point of the 2016 season, these Steelers haven't been consistent in any aspect of their game.

The alleged high-powered offense, the one with a stated goal of 30 points per game, didn't convert a third down against the Ravens until the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter, just as one example. Around the time this losing streak started, the punt team was being identified as the team's best unit, but it's no longer true after the unit allowed a blocked punt/scoop-and-score that turned out to account for the points making up the margin of defeat in the final score.