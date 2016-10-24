Labriola on loss to the Patriots

This time it came right at the beginning, starting with the coin toss, which is noted only because of the fact that since the visiting team gets to call heads or tails, the Patriots lost the coin toss, and the Steelers were going to need some unforced errors from them in this game.

Anyway, the Steelers took the opening kickoff, went three-and-out and then punted. On New England's first offensive play, Tom Brady completed a pass to Chris Hogan only to have Ryan Shazier come flying into the area to deliver the hit that caused the fumble that he recovered at the Patriots 45-yard line. Next play – Landry Jones connects with Antonio Brown for 25 yards. Chris Hubbard then was flagged for a false start to make it first-and-15, and maybe that had something to do with it ending up being third-and-6 from the 16-yard line instead of third-and-1 from the 11-yard line. But anyway, that's when Jones was intercepted in the end zone by Malcolm Butler in an effort to get the ball to Brown in the back corner.

In that snippet, the Steelers previewed the kind of game it was going to turn out to be for them. Some solid play mixed in with a bit of splash, but all of it ending up in the dumper because of a mental error that led to a physical mistake that ended up turning it all into a squandered opportunity. A pre-snap penalty at home is tough to swallow, and yes, Jones made an ill-advised throw, but the idea to give Brown a chance to make a play in the end zone was a good one. And if a guy wants to be recognized as the best wideout in the NFL doesn't he find a way to do a better job of making a play to break up the interception?

One of the points Tomlin stressed to the team throughout the week leading up to the game was the importance of rallying around Landry Jones, the backup who would be their starter.