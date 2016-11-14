Labriola on loss to the Cowboys

The Steelers came out ready to meet the challenge of trying to snap a losing streak against an opponent looking to extend the longest winning streak in the NFL this season. Dallas took the opening kickoff, but on the game's third play, a sack/strip of Dak Prescott by Anthony Chickillo was recovered by Ryan Shazier, and the Steelers capitalized eight plays later on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Le'Veon Bell. After the Cowboys answered by settling for a red zone field goal, the Steelers marched right down the field again to score another touchdown, this one coming on a 3-yard pass to Eli Rogers.

That was the start, but over time the score tightened, and what was a 12-3 lead became a 13-12 deficit, and then it was on. There was a considerable amount of back and forth, both on the scoreboard and in the battle of the hitting, but the Cowboys simply were more dynamic. Dallas scored touchdowns of 50, 32, and 83 yards – one coming when Dez Bryant beat Artie Burns in a one-on-one matchup, one where Ezekiel Elliott took a screen pass on a second-and-18 from the Dallas 17-yard line and ran through or away from the Steelers defense on that side of the field, and one where the Cowboys offensive line made a hole big enough for Elliott to pop through untouched into the secondary and then nobody could catch him.