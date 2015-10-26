Labriola on loss to the Chiefs

Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson's interception could serve as a teaching tool for young players concerning the importance of studying video of the opposing quarterback. There wasn't a lot out there on Landry Jones, precisely 12 pass attempts in 38 career regular season games, only three of which he was not actually standing on the sideline wearing something other than a uniform. But Johnson did the homework anyway, because when the Steelers tried that same play where Jones converted a third-and-13 with a 23-yard pass to Martavis Bryant on a crossing route behind the linebackers and underneath the safeties, Johnson got himself deep enough in the middle zone to be in position to make a pretty athletic play and come down with the interception.

Jones' second interception came off a bizarre carom off Antonio Brown, to whom footballs typically stick, and then finally the sack-strip that killed the Steelers' last offensive possession resulted from four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Tamba Hali finally getting the better of first-time starter Alejandro Villanueva.

While all of that was happening to the offense, the Steelers defense wasn't doing anything to impact the flow of a game that was going more the Chiefs' way the longer it went. Kansas City showed why it owns the No. 27 red zone offense in the NFL by settling for field goals after reaching the Pittsburgh 11-yard line, 3-yard line, and 9-yard line, but the Chiefs were controlling the ball along with maintaining the edge in field position because they were able to convert 56 percent (9-of-16) on third downs. And this game proved that even the No. 27 red zone offense in football is capable of eventually getting the ball into the end zone, which the Chiefs did on their fourth and fifth trips inside the Steelers 20-yard line.

When you don't have your franchise quarterback, every deficiency within the team's overall performance is magnified. As one example, Travis Kelce caught five passes for 73 yards, and because Roethlisberger wasn't around to take advantage of a Chiefs secondary that had allowed 14 touchdowns through the air in six games, that went from being a mediocre day for anyone who had Kelce on their fantasy team to a reason why the Steelers lost.

This predicament is expected to change next weekend when Roethlisberger returns to the lineup, but those striped helmets that will be on the opposite sideline arguably contain at worst the third-best team in the league this year.