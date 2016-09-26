Labriola on loss to Eagles

The Steelers committed penalties that lengthened Eagles possessions and that shortened their own. And as a team, none of the components or the individuals making up those components did anything to pick up the team and provide any kind of a lift that maybe could've blossomed into something more than a single big play.

There is a certain minimum level of performance associated with professional football – catching the ball, getting the field goal attempt past the line of scrimmage, tackling – and the Steelers failed to check off even those basic boxes.

Complicating things – as always happens in the NFL – are injuries, and the Steelers took a hit there, too. By the end of the game, the names on that list belonged to Ryan Shazier, Ramon Foster, Ryan Shazier, Robert Golden, Eli Rogers, and Mike Mitchell. The length of their absences will be determined and figure to vary, and none of it will do anything to help solve the overall absence of cohesion the Steelers displayed here.

The sound bites coming from the Steelers locker room contained a mix of resolve and accountability, which is what you're looking for there, but until they are presented with another opportunity and put together a winning performance those are just words. But words are going to have to do for now, because the ball doesn't go back onto the tee until next Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs provide the opposition.