Labriola on how the trade came together

• And what Tomlin learned by following Williamson's career was that during the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons, he started 47 games at inside linebacker for the Titans during which he played 2,465 snaps. The coordinator for those Tennessee defenses was Dick LeBeau, which was what prompted the following comment from Tomlin:

• "At the early stages of his career he played in Tennessee (for the Titans) in a system of defense that was very similar to ours, not only in terms of how it was constructed but also the language itself," said Tomlin.

• So after personally getting a feel for the kind of man Williamson is at that Kentucky Pro Day and then knowing that he played a lot of snaps in a defensive scheme very similar to the Steelers' even down to the terminology, Tomlin could feel somewhat comfortable both in the kind of individual he would be adding to the locker room as well as how long it might take him to get aboard the moving train.

• "The strength of the pack is the pack."

• The above is a relatively recent addition to the bevy of catchphrases Tomlin uses to deliver messages to his players, but it also serves as the perfect description of a group of inside linebackers that doesn't include Devin Bush.

• The knee-jerk assumption is that the Steelers wouldn't make a trade for someone such as Williamson if he wasn't going to be inserted immediately into the starting lineup. Williamson may end up in the starting lineup, but he's neither an automatic nor an untouchable.

• "He's a guy who fortifies depth in an area in which we've been challenged recently," said Tomlin about Williamson. "We know that we've lost Devin Bush and lost Devin Bush for (all of) 2020, but additionally to that in recent weeks Ulysees Gilbert has been less than available with a back (injury). So at the trade deadline we thought it was necessary, if we had an opportunity, to get a known commodity, one like Avery Williamson who we were somewhat familiar with and who was somewhat familiar with our schematics, and put him into the fold."

• Bringing him "into the fold" were words never spoken about Minkah Fitzpatrick, because he was a guy who was brought here not only to start but also to serve as a missing piece to a defense seriously lacking someone with his skills. Fitzpatrick arrived in town on an in-season Tuesday and was in the starting lineup the very next Sunday, and in that game he finished with five tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a hit on the quarterback while playing every defensive snap at free safety.

• Williamson is in a different category altogether. First of all, he won't be able to join the team physically until Saturday, and with the Steelers due to pay him $770,763 for the rest of the regular season he's neither a strain on the salary cap nor someone whose paycheck demands he be on the field as soon as possible.