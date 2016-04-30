Labriola on Day 3 of 2016 draft

But those kinds of numbers don't figure to be as critical to Feeney's chances at an NFL career as the numbers he has posted when his speed was tested. "He is a smaller guy, but he runs really fast. He's an easy runner," said outside linebackers coach Joey Porter. "He really strikes you when he puts a hit on you. I think he adds to our special teams depth, and hopefully our pass rush. And yes, he can run. That's one of the things that jumps out at you on tape is how easy he runs. You can never have enough speed on defense."

SEVENTH ROUND – DEMARCUS AYERS

Ayers, 5-10, 190, finished sixth in the nation with 98 catches for 1,222 receiving yards in 2015. His 98 catches were eighth-best on the school's single-season list and his 1,222 receiving yards were ninth-most. Ayers added 28 punt returns for 290 yards (10.4 average) and a touchdown.

"Demarcus is more of a slot receiver, and we liked him as the best punt return candidate in this draft," said Colbert. "It was an area where we wanted to make an addition, and of course, when Antonio Brown does it, he's the best. But Demarcus Ayers has the ability to compete and maybe contribute as a punt returner."

Ayers can expect to have a much tougher time of it trying to crack the Steelers roster as a receiver than as a punt returner, because the team is stocked with proven veterans. Antonio Brown, Markus Wheaton, Darrius Heyward-Bey, and Sammie Coates occupy the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. And even though both Coach Mike Tomlin and special teams coordinator Danny Smith said there is no real interest in removing Brown as a punt returner, the Steelers at least seem willing to consider Ayers for that job.

Smith explained his evaluation process when it comes to return guys. "I look at their hands, their quickness. Do they muff? Are there fumbles? What's their decision making? What's their vision? What's their ability to avoid? Do they break tackles? Are they fearless? Are they tough? Will they outrun coverage? Do they have touchdown speed? Are they sideline returners? Are they middle returners? Can they make cuts at full speed? Are they a must gather guy? Can they make the first guy miss? Do they only get what's blocked? Do they have the ability to create? And I plus and minus all of those qualities. Then after I plus and minus those qualities, I reach a conclusion. This kid had more of those qualities as a punt returner than anyone else I evaluated (this year)."

SEVENTH ROUND – TYLER MATAKEVICH

Matakevich, 6-1, 235, was a four-year letterman and finished as Temple's all-time leading tackler with 493. In 2015, Matakevich won both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nargurski Trophy, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player. Also in 2015, he was the only player in FBS to lead his team in tackles in every game, and he is only one of two players in Temple history be a three-time captain.

"He is easy to track," said Tomlin about evaluating Matakevich on video. "You watch Temple play, he makes all of the tackles. I think he won the Chuck Bednarik Award this year. They don't hand that out to anyone, particularly not to a guy who comes from a smaller program like Temple. I have a lot of respect for the tape he put out, the quality of his play, and it's football justice when a guy like him gets an opportunity."