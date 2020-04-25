Labriola on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

They are two of the critical elements of winning football at the professional level, and coming off the 2019 season the Steelers knew they had to take steps to improve one element and maintain the other. After sitting out Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they used their two picks on Friday's second day to address those things.

Last season, the Steelers got close to making the playoffs but ultimately fell short, and if one particular failure was to be assigned culpability for that it would be finishing tied-for-last in the NFL in scoring offensive touchdowns. While there were 15 teams that scored 40-or-more offensive touchdowns over the course of the 2019 regular season, the Steelers and the New York Jets were at the bottom of the pile with 25 each. That had to change, and change significantly.

On the other side, the Steelers either had led the league or tied for the league lead in sacks in each of the previous three seasons, but when the team had to cut Anthony Chickillo earlier this offseason to get into compliance with the salary cap, the defense found itself precariously thin at the key pass-rushing position of outside linebacker. And while Bud Dupree's services had been secured for 2020 through the application of the franchise tag, there is a real danger of being unable to keep him beyond the 2020 season.

To help their offense, they used their first pick in this draft, the 49th overall, on Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool. There are two things about Claypool that indicate he could be someone to help increase the number of offensive touchdowns in 2020, and those are his size/speed ratio, and the fact he averaged a touchdown per game in 2019.

"We never go into (a draft) looking for a position," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "We have ideas where strengths of the draft class are, we have ideas where our wants are. And if they match up at a certain point, great. In the case of a wide receiver, we were excited that particular player was available to us. Not that position. Chase Claypool the player was available to us for all the reasons we stated. He's big, he's fast, he's strong, he's physical. He can make a contested catch. Again, when a player like him is available, it was easy. We didn't go in looking for any particular position."

The Steelers always are looking for guys they would describe as "football players first," and that fit Claypool when they saw him firsthand at the Senior Bowl.

"We really got up close to him at the Senior Bowl," said Colbert. "The work he did on special teams really stood out in those practices. Of course we knew about his receiving abilities, but when you saw him up close working the way that he did in the special teams parts of practice, it really showed the competitiveness this young man has to go along with his size, his speed and his receiving abilities."

As for Highsmith, Tomlin said one of the attractive things about him as a prospect was his knowledge of some of the nuances of the game and of his position.