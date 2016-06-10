Labriola on Cope on Ali and Cosell

* "Oh, this horizontal ladder of mediocrity," sighs Howard Cosell, ruminating on the people who make up a radio-television industry which pays him roughly $175,000 a year. "There's one thing about this business: There is no place in it for talent. That's why I don't belong. I lack sufficient mediocrity."

Cosell fondles a martini at a table in the Warwick bar, across the street from the American Broadcasting Company headquarters. Anguish clouds his homely face. His long nose and pointed ears loom over his gin in the fashion of a dive bomber swooping in with fighter escort.

"This is a terrible business."

It being the cocktail hour, the darkened room is packed with theatrical and Madison Avenue types. A big blonde, made up like Harlow the day after a bender, dominates a nearby table, encircled by spindly, effete little men. Gentlemen in blue suits, with vests, jam the bar.

A stocky young network man pauses at Cosell's table and cheerfully asks if he might drop by Cosell's office someday soon. Cosell says certainly, whereupon the network man joins a jovial crowd at the bar.

"He just got fired," Cosell whispers. "He doesn't know that I already know."

The man, he is positive, wants his help, but what is Cosell to do when there are men getting fired every week?

"This is the toughest, toughest, cruelest jungle in the world," Cosell grieves.

A waiter brings him a phone, and he orders a limousine and a chauffer from a rental agency. He cannot wait to retreat to his rustic fireside in Pound Ridge up in Westchester County.

It is Monday evening, barely the beginning of another long week in which he, Howard W. Cosell, middle-aged and tiring, must stand against the tidal wave of mediocrity, armed only with his brilliance and integrity.