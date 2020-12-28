Labriola on 'Ben being Ben'

When the Steelers didn't, or maybe more accurately, when Roethlisberger didn't, it just lent credence to the various doomsday theories about his arm strength, or gimpy knee, or that the batteries in the Energizer Bunny simply had died after 17 mostly wonderful and memorable NFL seasons.

One of the unfulfilled themes of the previous couple of weeks had been that the Steelers needed their stars to play like stars to pick up the slack created by the toll injuries had taken on the roster. They talked about it and talked about it, and then starting with the first offensive possession of the second half, Roethlisberger took the reins. It kind of happened in increments at the start – an 11-yard completion to Claypool, followed by a 34-yard shot down the field to Claypool – and even though that drive stalled with an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-goal from the Colts 2-yard line, Roethlisberger seemed to be feeling it.

The Steelers' biggest star did what the team needed him to do, and it looked like October all over again. During a 10-and-a-half-minute span in the second half, Roethlisberger threw three touchdowns passes while completing 23-of-29 (79.3 percent) for 244 yards. Also during the second half, he took seven shots down the field, with three completed (including touchdowns of 39 yards to Diontae Johnson and 25 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster) and two others drew defensive pass interference penalties. Also, after not being targeted at all in the first half, Roethlisberger threw six times to Claypool in the second half, with four completions for 54 yards and a team-best 13.5 average.

Coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't acknowledge that the offense came out for the second half with a specific plan to get the ball down the field more often, but this is what he did say: "We played better. We got open more. We made better throws. We protected better. It's all a collective. We thought some chunk plays were there. We didn't necessarily get them or capitalize on them (in the first half), but that wasn't going to stop us. We weren't going to be deterred. It was a critical component in terms of us getting back in the game. You're not going to get back in the game 3 yards at a time when you're down the way we were down, especially when you give up a field goal to start the second half."

And then just as the poor performance of the offense in the first half had leaked over to the defense, the rejuvenated offense seemed to energize the defense during the second half. After that field goal on the opening possession of the second half, the Colts punted three straight times – and managed only one first down doing it – and turned the ball over on a Mike Hilton interception before a last gasp ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 from the Steelers 33-yard line.

Now that the Steelers have shown the ability to overcome their current shortcomings and still put together the kind of performance necessary to defeat a quality opponent, the only question is whether this can be the start of a trend, or is it to be a one-off.

There is one guy who will have more say in that than anyone else on the roster, and that it's Roethlisberger should be just as apparent as the energy he provided during the second half against the Colts and how the rest of the team fed off it and played better. The Steelers' recipe for victory is a fragile one, one that cannot withstand much deviation, and the ingredient they must have is the kind of play they got from their quarterback against the Colts.