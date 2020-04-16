Knowing where to find what's needed

Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden also has a relatively humble resume. His offers coming out of high school, according to Brugler, were from Elon, Mercer, Murray State, Kennesaw State and Samford (the school that sent quarterback Devlin Hodges to the Steelers).

What Gandy-Golden put on tape at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds was reminiscent of Adam Sandler.

"I wrote down in my notes, 'He's Billy Madison at recess the way he's just throwing these dudes around like they're little kids out there,'" Jeremiah said.

Added NFL Network analyst Steve Smith: "This is a kid that can flat-out play. He doesn't go to a big-time school but he makes big-time plays each and every week."

Teams seeking a heady player might want to take a look at Princeton quarterback Kevin Davidson, who reportedly had to take a proctored exam during the week preceding the East-West Shrine Bowl and also brought homework with him to the Combine.

Those that value players in great shape might want to check out N.C. State.

"I feel like I give a shout out to N.C. State's strength program every year at the Combine," Jeremiah said. "They do a wonderful job."

As for refuse-to-take-no-for-an-answer types, Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow qualifies. His brother Ryan, a defensive tackle with the Bengals, was a fourth-round pick in 2017. And brother Graham, a guard who recently signed with the Broncos, was a third-round pick of the Lions in 2016.

All three walked on initially at Michigan.

So it's happened before, twice.