Kiesling was more than a player

Kiesling's joined Johnny 'Blood' McNally to be a head coach in 1939 when the team was known as the Pirates, and continued in that role as the team changed their name to the Steelers in 1940. In 1942 Kiesling lead the Steelers to their first winning season in franchise history, finishing 7-4, while winning four of the last five games of the season and outscoring opponents 167-119. He co-coached the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia and Pittsburgh-Chicago Cardinals combined teams during World War II. Kiesling left coaching for a time after the 1944 season, but came back into the fold.

Kiesling returned in 1954 for a three-year stint with the Steelers. Although the team posted three losing seasons, with a combined 14-22 record, they earned a reputation for rugged, hard-hitting football, taking on Kiesling's personality. The one regret Kiesling might have had was when he released future Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas in 1955, after drafting him in the ninth round that same year. Unitas never played in a game, and the Pittsburgh native was released after training camp.