Key players will be back in action

"Everyone that is healthy will be available to play," said Tomlin. "We'll sort out the amount of playing time as we get closer to game time. We have had a lot of guys work their way back in different forms and fashions this week."

It will be the first opportunity for the offense to work together as a unit, and Tomlin likes the fact that it will be in an environment they are going to have to get accustomed to playing in.

"We are excited about going to New Orleans and playing against these guys," said Tomlin. "They have a hostile environment. We expect a loud crowd. We need to operate under those circumstances. We are excited about seeing what our offensive unit can do under those circumstances."