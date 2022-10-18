Pickett will practice, start if cleared

It's overblown: In today's NFL, it's not uncommon on a weekly basis to have a player or coach who has previously been with the upcoming opponent. Oftentimes they are asked what they can share about a team, their tendencies, personnel, etc.

This week it's senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores who some expect to have insight into what the Miami Dolphins do. Flores was the Dolphins head coach from 2019-21, but Tomlin said using some as a resource is something that can be 'overblown.'

"It is a useful resource, but in the coaching profession we all feel it's overblown to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "It's not about what coaches know. It's about what coaches can convey to players and it's about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps. And so oftentimes you can sit around the classroom and the coach can provide quality insight and the player can nod in agreement…yeah, I see that and understand that. But the minute they get on their feet and the bullets are about to start flying or a snap is imminent, those things become less relevant.

"So, I understand what you mean when you ask that. But we've got to put together a good plan. Our players have got to understand the plan. They've got to go out and execute the plan and very little of that has to do with where Coach Flores worked last year, his intimate knowledge of members of their football team etc. This is a small fraternity particularly at this level. Those storylines exist every week and that's just our mentality regarding them."

Whether he provides insight or not, there is plenty Flores is providing the Steelers defense this year.

"He is a quality coach. He's a great communicator," said Tomlin. "You don't ascend in the business the way he has without having certain tools and he has consistently displayed those tools since he's been here. But again, I don't think any of us are surprised by that. That's why we had so much excitement when we had an opportunity to acquire him."

Last man standing: It's nothing unusual for running back Najee Harris to be the last player out of the locker room following a game. Many times, he is still in his pads when his teammates are already heading home.

It's just who Harris is.

"That's routine for him," said Tomlin. "Win or lose, he's always last out. He is always reflecting, thinking about what transpired and trying to learn and grow from the experiences that transpired.

He's a young guy, but he's still called to be a leader.

"He understands the gravity of where he is and the responsibilities that come with being him. He's just always trying to get better and that's just a component of his get better."

While he does it, it's something his teammates might not even realize, as most of them have already packed up and left the locker room.