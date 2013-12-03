Keisel ruled out vs. Dolphins

The Steelers will be without defensive end Brett Keisel this Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field, after he was characterized as out by Coach Mike Tomlin with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

"He had a step backward when he returned to action in the football game (vs. Baltimore) and I think he'll be out this week with that injury," said Tomlin.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum will miss practice at least in the early portion of the week with a right knee sprain suffered against the Ravens.

"His availability for the game could be characterized as questionable," said Tomlin.

Guard David DeCastro is also expected to be limited in practice in the early portions of the week with a left foot sprain and is questionable for Sunday's game.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who practiced on Monday in a limited capacity, will be evaluated during the week to determine if he will play on Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Ravens.

"We'll continue to march him back to health as he recovers from his concussion," said Tomlin. "We'll do what we always do in terms of doing what's right in regards to his health and making sure that he goes through the necessary checkpoints to return."

Tackle Mike Adams (left ankle sprain) could be limited in practice early in the week, while nose tackle Steve McLendon (left ankle sprain) and linebacker LaMarr Woodley (left calf strain) work their way back onto the field.

With center Fernando Velasco on injured reserve the starting duties will fall into the hands of Cody Wallace.