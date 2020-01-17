Keisel ready for the 'final cut'

For the past nine years Brett Keisel has done what nobody thought was possible.

He found a way to have people come out in droves to watch his beard get shaved off.

Keisel will do it once again this year, hosting the 10th – and final - Shear Da Beard on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in the North Hills when he has the legendary beard snipped off to benefit cancer programs at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

"It was a harder decision than I expected making this the final one," said Keisel. "I thought when I was doing this, I would maybe take a break at 10 years. As I look in the mirror today it's surreal. We have been doing this and growing it and helping Children's Hospital. I think it's great to put an exclamation point on it and go out with a bang.

"I am always going to be involved with Children's Hospital, bearded or not. They're always going to be someone I am going to try and help and fundraise for, try and make a difference for just because of how much they have taught me through these last 10 years. I could never repay them everything they have shown me, the strength they have shown me and the fight they have shown me.