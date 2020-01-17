Keisel ready for the 'final cut'

Jan 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM

For the past nine years Brett Keisel has done what nobody thought was possible.

He found a way to have people come out in droves to watch his beard get shaved off.

Keisel will do it once again this year, hosting the 10th – and final - Shear Da Beard on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in the North Hills when he has the legendary beard snipped off to benefit cancer programs at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

"It was a harder decision than I expected making this the final one," said Keisel. "I thought when I was doing this, I would maybe take a break at 10 years. As I look in the mirror today it's surreal. We have been doing this and growing it and helping Children's Hospital. I think it's great to put an exclamation point on it and go out with a bang.

"I am always going to be involved with Children's Hospital, bearded or not. They're always going to be someone I am going to try and help and fundraise for, try and make a difference for just because of how much they have taught me through these last 10 years. I could never repay them everything they have shown me, the strength they have shown me and the fight they have shown me.

"It's awesome to be doing it again."

Shear_Da_Beard_Promo_2020_Keisel_Brett

Keisel will bring in former teammates and coaches to take snips at the beard again, and you never know who is going to show up to be a part of the fun.

And the entertainment will be off the charts. Canadian country music star Brett Kissel, who won two straight Male Artist of the Year and Fans' Choice awards at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards, will perform for the first time. And don't get confused … it's Brett Kissel and not Brett Keisel who is the country sensation. The Ghost Hounds, a rock band with Pittsburgh roots that Thomas Tull, a member of the Steelers ownership group, started and is part of. And what would Shear Da Beard be without Pittsburgh's own Donnie Iris on stage.

"It's going to be fun," said Keisel. "That is the hard part about ending it, knowing each year it becomes better, more people become aware, more people support it. Each year we have been able to grow as the beard has come back each year. It's been amazing to be a part of this."

To purchase tickets or donate to Shear Da Beard to help the cancer programs at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, click here.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: A dream come true

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

news

Alualu: 'It was tough'

Tyson Alualu fought through adversity last year and his strength and courage didn't go unnoticed

news

Alualu is Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Tyson Alualu was voted the winner for the way he battled back from last year's season-ending injury

news

Wodarek a nominee for Salute to Service Award

John Wodarek embraces each pillar of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign

news

Working together to make a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Committee is working to create change in the community

news

Steelers rock the runway

Players and their families hit the runway for the annual Rock Steelers Style fashion show

news

Pain too difficult to understand

Diontae Johnson was only five years old when he lost his mother to breast cancer

news

Rock Steelers Style is celebrating 'A New Era'

The team's annual fashion show will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Stage AE and includes an online auction

news

Fitzpatrick, Gentry to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Zach Gentry will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, which includes an online auction

Advertising