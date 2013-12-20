Keisel practices, listed as probable

"Da Beard" is back for the Pack.

"I'm excited to be back out there, go to Green Bay and try to get a victory, try to finish this thing strong," defensive end Brett Keisel said after characterizing his work today in practice as "full participation."

"I've done all of the things I wanted to do. I pushed it good, it felt good. Now, it's just going out and doing it at game speed."

Keisel (foot) had been the only player on the Steelers' active roster who had been limited in practice on Thursday. He has missed four or the last five games and estimated he only played about 15 snaps during his lone appearance in that span, the Steelers' 22-20 loss on Nov. 28 at Baltimore.

Just a week ago Keisel was frustrated to the extent that he publicly wondered if he'd be able to play again. Today he's eagerly anticipating doing so against the Packers.

"It really felt a lot better this week than it did last week," Keisel said. "It means so much, coming into these last two games being able to go out and compete. A guy like me doesn't know how much ball he has left.

"I want to go out on a positive note and go out and do my job, do what I'm paid to do. I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I'm just excited to have the opportunity to go out and play. That's my focus, finish this year strong and see what happens."

The Steelers will make their first appearance in Green Bay since 2005 on Sunday. Keisel appreciates the significance of the visit, but he's embracing the opportunity to play again regardless of the location.

"It's cool to go play up in Green Bay at historic Lambeau Field," he said. "But it's really just another game against a good football team that's fighting for the playoffs. We're excited to go up there and hopefully stack a win.

"We have Lombardis up here in our room. We know where that name comes from."