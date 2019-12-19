Jets are talking about Minkah, Cam, Duck & more

Gase on the what they have to do against the opportunistic Steelers defense:

"The ball security, it's something we are always talking about and harping on, especially this week because these guys are doing such a good job of getting the ball out. The amount of fumbles they are forcing right now, our guys are very aware of what they're going up against in that aspect of it."

Gase on Cam Heyward:

"Cam is such a powerful guy. His ability to really lock a guy in and toss him, whether it be the run game or pass pro, he is playing at such a dominant level. It's tough because there are so many guys up front, you can't put two guys on everybody. That is what makes it so difficult to play these guys."

Offensive assistant coach Hines Ward on what's it's going to be like to face his former team:

"It's going to be kind of weird. The first time I put on the color green it was kind of weird. It will be kind of weird facing a team you played for, for 14 years. I will always bleed black and gold and great things during my football career. I won a couple of championships, the city of Pittsburgh treated me great. It's like a home away from home. I still want to beat those guys. It will be a little bittersweet. I am thankful for the opportunity to play for the Steelers, but I am also thankful to the Jets. That will be the only time I will root against Pittsburgh."

Gase on Minkah Fitzpatrick:

"To see Minkah play the way he has played since he has gotten there. I paid attention to him being with him in Miami and I am happy for him that he has had the success he is having. He is playing exactly the position he was drafted to play. You can tell he is playing as aggressive as those guys need him to play. The ball finds him. He has a knack. You throw a ball in his area, he finds a way to get his hands on the football."

Safety Jamal Adams on Steelers fans:

"I know they are going to bring a lot of fans. They are going to travel well."

Gase on Devlin Hodges rebounding from Bills game:

"That's a tough assignment to go for a veteran quarterback to play against that defense. It was one of those games it could have gone either way. Sometimes when you are a young player you have to fight through the rough outings you have and then move on to the next one, learn from it and try to play better the next week."