Jets are talking about Cam, Larry and more

The Steelers defense continued to be without T.J. Watt, but with or without him, Saleh knows the defense is going to be solid.

"Obviously T.J. is a game-wrecker," said Saleh. "To try to replicate what he is able to produce is difficult. They have guys who are every bit as capable. I think they are doing a great job of getting after the quarterback. They have (Cameron) Heyward, (Larry) Ogunjobi. They are still able to apply pressure and do the things they need to do to affect the quarterback.

"They push the pocket. They play very hard. They're relentless in their pursuit for the quarterback. They do a really good job with their coverage system. They give the d-line a chance to go get the quarterback. It's a very experienced team. They've played together for a very, very long time. They're very efficient in what they do from a down-in, down-out basis. So, it's going to be a great challenge for everyone, not just the quarterback.

"They've got such an inventory. The amount of years the group has been together is pretty significant. They can pull from anything. It's a really cool system and the players execute it to a high level."

It's not just the defense that has Saleh's attention. Tomlin stated earlier this week that he has seen the improvement from the offense in all areas, and Saleh knows there are plenty of weapons just waiting to explode.

"The receivers are legit," said Saleh. "They're big, they're strong, they're fast. Their backs are big, strong and fast. They have a good offensive line.