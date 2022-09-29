Jets are talking about Cam, Larry and more

The Steelers are looking to get back in the win column this week against the New York Jets, a team that sits at 1-2 and is also coming off a loss.
Quarterback Zach Wilson, who missed the first three games of the season with a knee injury, returned to practice on Wednesday and said he is ready for the challenge the Steelers defense will present this week at Acrisure Stadium.
"It's kind of similar to the entire division we've played a little bit, a little bit of everything," said Wilson. "Some great playmakers. They like to get to the ball as well, and they're going to try and do some different things to confuse us. I'm excited for the challenge."
The Steelers defense will bring it all against Wilson, who is only in his second season, hoping to be able to rattle the young signal caller.
"Pittsburgh forever has had a style of play, and it's a style of play that's lasted the test of time," said Jets Coach Robert Saleh. "A lot of respect for Coach (Teryl) Austin and Coach (Mike) Tomlin. It's going to be a challenge for our offense to go against whatever Pittsburgh decides to bring."
The Steelers defense continued to be without T.J. Watt, but with or without him, Saleh knows the defense is going to be solid.
"Obviously T.J. is a game-wrecker," said Saleh. "To try to replicate what he is able to produce is difficult. They have guys who are every bit as capable. I think they are doing a great job of getting after the quarterback. They have (Cameron) Heyward, (Larry) Ogunjobi. They are still able to apply pressure and do the things they need to do to affect the quarterback.
"They push the pocket. They play very hard. They're relentless in their pursuit for the quarterback. They do a really good job with their coverage system. They give the d-line a chance to go get the quarterback. It's a very experienced team. They've played together for a very, very long time. They're very efficient in what they do from a down-in, down-out basis. So, it's going to be a great challenge for everyone, not just the quarterback.
"They've got such an inventory. The amount of years the group has been together is pretty significant. They can pull from anything. It's a really cool system and the players execute it to a high level."
It's not just the defense that has Saleh's attention. Tomlin stated earlier this week that he has seen the improvement from the offense in all areas, and Saleh knows there are plenty of weapons just waiting to explode.
"The receivers are legit," said Saleh. "They're big, they're strong, they're fast. Their backs are big, strong and fast. They have a good offensive line.
"I'll echo what Coach Tomlin said, that (Mitch) Trubisky's getting more and more comfortable every week. They do a lot of different things to move the football and create mismatches. It's going to be a great challenge to play against that group on Sunday."