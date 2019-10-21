Social Spotlight

Jersey retirement, football & pumpkins

Oct 21, 2019 at 08:57 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers' players and coaches had time off during the team's bye week and many of them either went back to their hometown or colleges to watch games. Others spent family time together, from pumpkin patches, to carving patches and even celebrating an anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

#DangerUs

A post shared by Jordan Dangerfield (@dangerfield__) on

View this post on Instagram

Forever

A post shared by Zach Banner (@zbnfl) on

