Jersey retirement, football & pumpkins

Steelers' players and coaches had time off during the team's bye week and many of them either went back to their hometown or colleges to watch games. Others spent family time together, from pumpkin patches, to carving patches and even celebrating an anniversary.
We loved having Devin Bush back to retire his high school jersey! Once a Falcon, always a Falcon pic.twitter.com/yqxtkdCvCw— Flanagan SGA (@Flanagan_SGA) October 18, 2019
Had an amazing time gifting backpacks to students and seeing the smiles on their faces! I would like to thank @eboyzclothing , @arminastone , office max, Bellevue school, and the city of Pittsburgh for all your help to pull this off. #mybrotherskeeper #herewego
Good to be home https://t.co/m89ceCprix— Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) October 20, 2019
Welcome back, @rell_island6 🙌#CoxBringingUsCloser // #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/qURi3NXHjE— HokieSports (@hokiesports) October 19, 2019
Little does he know...i enjoyed this visit more than he did...the little things..grateful to have met you..keep working to get back on that field brotha..love 🙏🏾 https://t.co/JQyc7a7rqo— Ulysees Gilbert III (@Ulysees_G5) October 18, 2019
Aight y’all, come vote for the Annual bye week #TeamFaulk 🎃 challenge! Left to Right 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5! Corny or not, this is how we get down! 🤷🏽♂️ #familymatters #faithfamilyfootball pic.twitter.com/qg7EdreCFE— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) October 18, 2019
The results are in on the Annual #TeamFaulk 🎃 Challenge! In a landslide victory with 112 votes...Y’all already know! Not ready to go away quietly. If they want it, they got to earn it! Serious business! All in fun! Thanks for the participation! Love y’all! #betterlucknextyear pic.twitter.com/ukxvLEVGtn— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) October 19, 2019
We 🧡 when @Juiceup__3 visits! We think the @steelers picked up a great player with strong community ties! @savinod_n pic.twitter.com/n02JxXWCvm— Lennard High School (@LennardHigh) October 19, 2019
A year together with many more to come! Happy Anniversary love! ♥️
