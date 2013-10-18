Jarvis Jones listed as questionable

The Steelers are listing outside linebacker Jarvis Jones as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jones sustained what ultimately was diagnosed as a concussion in last Sunday's 19-6 victory over the Jets and said today he still hasn't been cleared medically to play against Baltimore.

"We're still taking precautions and going through the steps, doing the right thing," Jones said after today's practice. "We're just taking it slow. Still have two more days before Sunday.

"We're gonna see what they say."

The complete Steelers' status report for Sunday reads as follows:

OUT: Tight end Richard Gordon (toe), wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger).

QUESTIONABLE: Jones (concussion).

PROBABLE: Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (quadriceps), defensive end Brett Keisel (abdomen), tight end Heath Miller (not injury related), linebacker LaMarr Woodley (knee).

Jones didn't realize he'd been injured immediately after the Jets game.

"Sunday night I got home around 8, and I went to sleep when I got home. I was tired," he said. "I woke up Monday with a headache.

"I feel good today. I got out there and I ran around and did some things. I'm feeling fine, just waiting on being able to go through this process and see what happens."

Jones has started the last four games at right outside linebacker. Veteran Jason Worilds started the regular season opener and has been splitting time at the position with Jones since then.

Jones, a rookie No. 1 pick from Georgia, was listed as not having participated in practice on Wednesday, as having had limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

"It's going to affect the decision," Coach Mike Tomlin said. "It's going to affect, potentially, his role. Obviously, we'll treat each guy and each case individually and we're doing so with this."

TOMLIN ON BALTIMORE: One of Tomlin's challenges this week has been to make sure the Steelers aren't overly emotional when facing the Ravens.

"I just try to keep them singularly focused on the things that are within our control, our preparation and, ultimately, our play," he said. "Some of the things that make this thing special – the fan interest, the history between the two teams, particularly the recent history, and what that team was and who that team was prior to going to Baltimore – there are a lot of things involved that make it a unique thing.