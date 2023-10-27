Jaguars are talking about T.J., Alex and Minkah

Coach Doug Pederson on how much he can limit linebacker T.J. Watt:

"Never. He's a great player. He's a great player over the course of his career, he's got eight sacks already this season. You have to understand that this is a good player, a great player. You give him the respect that he is due, he's earned that. You have to spend some resources in that direction. They also have another one on the other side that can get after you as well. (Alex) Highsmith is another one that can rush the passer, two sacks of his own. It's kind of a two-headed monster with these guys, so as an offense, you have to be very aware of the down, the distance, the situation of the game, run, pass, all those different things factor into how you're going to handle this front."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on what stands out about Watt:

"He is one of, if not the best in the league. He's earned that. His stats and production speak for him when you watch him. It's impressive, a lot of his sacks are when he's getting double teamed or hit by the back and he's getting blocked by the tackle. He just fights through the double teams and somehow finds a way to get to the quarterback. It's not just that, it's everywhere. He's not just a pass rusher, he's a great defensive player. He's good against the run, he's good dropping in coverage, he just had a pick last week against the Rams dropping out underneath in zone. He's just an all-around great player and you've got to always know where he's at, you got to have a plan for him.

"It definitely puts some stress on you, you look at the other side and they've got Highsmith who I played against in college. He went to UNC Charlotte which is just funny seeing him again and the career he's had. I knew he was going to be a stud when we played him his senior year there. He was giving us fits. Both of those guys really make it challenging too, you don't have to worry about just one guy. You've got one on each edge. It's a challenge and we're going to have to have a great plan for it, we will, but we're working through all of that right now and it'll be a good battle on Sunday."

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor on if Watt has potential to be as good as his brother, J.J. Watt:

"I think they're different though. T.J. is a little bit smaller, plays more on the edge where J.J. kind of floated around and played on the inside a little bit. He's a bigger body, so I think they played differently. He's got a lot of pass rush moves similar to his brother, things like that, but with a different skillset and a different body type the way he does it. Comparing players is always hard to do, just because technically they're different positions and they play the game a little differently. They're both certainly somebody you have to be aware of regardless of where they are lined."

Lawrence on if Highsmith tackled him in college:

"I think he did once towards the end of the game. He was really good though, I remember playing Charlotte and he was a guy who was like, 'This guy is going to be really, really good.'"

Pederson on Coach Mike Tomlin and what he has done over the years:

"I know Mike pretty well. I've coached against him several times now and a lot of respect for him and what he's done there. He's won a lot of football games. Double-digit wins most of his career and that's pretty impressive. Obviously, championships and things of that nature.