Jaguars are talking about T.J., Alex and Minkah

The Steelers will have a tough test this Sunday facing the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium.
The Jaguars come into the game with a 5-2 record and a hot four-game win streak.
They also come into the game with plenty of respect for the Steelers, including for Coach Mike Tomlin.
"I know Mike pretty well," said Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson. "I've coached against him several times now and a lot of respect for him and what he's done there. He's won a lot of football games. Double-digit wins most of his career and that's pretty impressive. Obviously, championships and things of that nature."
The Jaguars weighed in on others, including T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more.
Coach Doug Pederson on how much he can limit linebacker T.J. Watt:
"Never. He's a great player. He's a great player over the course of his career, he's got eight sacks already this season. You have to understand that this is a good player, a great player. You give him the respect that he is due, he's earned that. You have to spend some resources in that direction. They also have another one on the other side that can get after you as well. (Alex) Highsmith is another one that can rush the passer, two sacks of his own. It's kind of a two-headed monster with these guys, so as an offense, you have to be very aware of the down, the distance, the situation of the game, run, pass, all those different things factor into how you're going to handle this front."
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on what stands out about Watt:
"He is one of, if not the best in the league. He's earned that. His stats and production speak for him when you watch him. It's impressive, a lot of his sacks are when he's getting double teamed or hit by the back and he's getting blocked by the tackle. He just fights through the double teams and somehow finds a way to get to the quarterback. It's not just that, it's everywhere. He's not just a pass rusher, he's a great defensive player. He's good against the run, he's good dropping in coverage, he just had a pick last week against the Rams dropping out underneath in zone. He's just an all-around great player and you've got to always know where he's at, you got to have a plan for him.
"It definitely puts some stress on you, you look at the other side and they've got Highsmith who I played against in college. He went to UNC Charlotte which is just funny seeing him again and the career he's had. I knew he was going to be a stud when we played him his senior year there. He was giving us fits. Both of those guys really make it challenging too, you don't have to worry about just one guy. You've got one on each edge. It's a challenge and we're going to have to have a great plan for it, we will, but we're working through all of that right now and it'll be a good battle on Sunday."
Offensive coordinator Press Taylor on if Watt has potential to be as good as his brother, J.J. Watt:
"I think they're different though. T.J. is a little bit smaller, plays more on the edge where J.J. kind of floated around and played on the inside a little bit. He's a bigger body, so I think they played differently. He's got a lot of pass rush moves similar to his brother, things like that, but with a different skillset and a different body type the way he does it. Comparing players is always hard to do, just because technically they're different positions and they play the game a little differently. They're both certainly somebody you have to be aware of regardless of where they are lined."
Lawrence on if Highsmith tackled him in college:
"I think he did once towards the end of the game. He was really good though, I remember playing Charlotte and he was a guy who was like, 'This guy is going to be really, really good.'"
Pederson on Coach Mike Tomlin and what he has done over the years:
"I know Mike pretty well. I've coached against him several times now and a lot of respect for him and what he's done there. He's won a lot of football games. Double-digit wins most of his career and that's pretty impressive. Obviously, championships and things of that nature.
"He does a great job of just getting his teams prepared, the way he messages his team, motivates his team. They play hard, they play physical, they're fast, it's a disciplined group. They always have been and it's just the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers over time through history. He's definitely carried that on in his career there as the head coach."
Pederson on the Steelers running back:
"Well, it is. They usually pride themselves a lot on running the football and that's the basis for what they try to do. The running game is a little bit of timing up front, missed in some combination blocks. They've had different guys in there from time-to-time, but it's something that you got to continue to work. When it hits, it hits, and it hits big. Those are the things that you have to really guard yourself against defensively and do a good job like our defense has done the last couple of weeks."
Lawrence on if he knows what a Terrible Towel is:
"I know what they are. The little yellow towels they swing around."
Lawrence on his thoughts playing in Pittsburgh:
"I'm excited. It's definitely one to check off the list, playing in cool stadiums and historic places. Pittsburgh, their whole organization has like an aura around it and that's really cool there. They've had some great players and some great teams, you always know what kind of team Pittsburgh is going to have every year, super physical, great defense. Their offense is playing really well, you know what you're going to get.
"They're really consistent. Coach Tomlin has done a really good job there. I'm excited to play over there, we've played in some hostile environments like Kansas City, New Orleans, I think those are up there. This will be another one that'll be a challenge. It'll be fun to play them and be a fun atmosphere."
Pederson on if safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is someone you always have to be aware of:
"Yeah, he's a really good blitzer, good tackler, he's a leader on defense. They move him around a pretty good bit back there. Having an eye on him and understanding where he's at is critical and understanding whether or not he's going to pressure, things of that nature. He does a nice job for them, he's very comfortable on defense and another one of their leaders over there."
Taylor on the Steelers going against some difficult offenses this season:
"I think like anything it's a case-by-case basis. I do think this is a good run defense, obviously they've been giving up some runs here and there to certain teams, but a lot of times they're in tight games and things like that. People are continuing to stick to the run, every possession is so valuable right there as opposed to building the lead and teams are having to throw the ball to get back in it. I think that's a little bit of it, but we view this as a really good front seven that does a good job pressuring the quarterback as well as stopping the run at certain times. However, the game tends to lean within the game is how we will play it."
