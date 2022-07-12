It's official: Acrisure Stadium

A long-standing part of Steelers culture is the franchise's visibility and activity within the community, and with Acrisure now the team's most visible partner Williams expressed pride in the agreement for the naming rights to the stadium and explained how his company planned to make its mark in Pittsburgh.

"When Thomas called and asked, 'Greg, with you knowing the history in terms of the love that we have for the Steelers, is this something that is kind of a natural partnership?' And it didn't take long to say, yes. Then it was a matter of meeting Art and getting a sense of what the opportunity would need to look like for the Steelers to say yes. And so, with that, it concluded quickly and has come together quickly. And again, we just couldn't be prouder to be affiliated as partners with the Steelers.

"The other thing I will mention is that … once we're involved in something, we're involved. You know Children's Hospital, and in Grand Rapids as an example, once we moved to downtown Grand Rapids, (getting involved with Children's Hospital) was one of the first things that we did, and we can continue to contribute meaningful dollars, tens of millions of dollars to that community. And the intent is to do the same thing here. What we're going to rely on is a lot of help from Art and the Steelers as far as where we can be the most impactful, and so that's something we will lean into as well. We're happy to be here, proud and privileged to be here. Looking forward to getting to know as many of you as we can, while we're again trying to make a real impact in the community beyond just the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Once the news conference morphed into a Q&A, one of the first questions had to do with the potential fate of the ketchup bottles that are a part of the stadium's jumbotron. It can be said that Steelers fans love tradition, just as it also could be pointed out that Steelers fans resist change.